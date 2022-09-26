Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Apple, as per reports, is scheduled to host an event in October this year wherein it is expected to introduce its new lineup of iPad and Mac devices. But now, a new report states that Apple may not host an event to introduce its new product lineup. Instead, the company will announce all its new devices via a press release. Also Read - Apple Pay Later gets delayed to 2023 as it witnesses 'technical and engineering' setbacks

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter said that Apple will release its updated line of iPads and Macs via a press release as it does not have enough products for a keynote event. "Apple might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event. I've been thinking a lot lately about Apple's remaining product releases for 2022," he wrote in the Power On newsletter.

"Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote," he added.

As far as the product lineup is concerned, Gurman says that the Apple is expected to launch new Mac Minis with its M2 and M2 Pro chips in October this year. In addition to that, the company is also likely to launch new MacBook Pro laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch configuration. These new MacBook Pro models will be powered by the company’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Lastly, Gurman says that the iPhone maker will launch launching its M2-chipset powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros this year. Furthermore, he says that an updated Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a bigger RAM is also likely to arrive this year. M2 chipset powered Mac Pro, on the other hand, are likely to arrive in 2023.

Separately, reports suggest that the company will also launch the 10th generation of iPad with its A14 chip with an iPad Pro-like design the next month.

On the software front, Apple is likely to introduce iPadOS 16, which the company earlier this year said won’t release alongside the iOS 16 this year, along with macOS ventura in October this year.