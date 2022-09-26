comscore Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple May Not Host October Event To Launch Ipad Pro Ipad 10 And Macbook Report
News

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook: Report

Laptops

Instead, it could launch its upcoming product line which is likely to include new iPad Pro, iMac PCs and new MacBook Pro laptops via an update on its website.

iPad

Image: Apple

Apple, as per reports, is scheduled to host an event in October this year wherein it is expected to introduce its new lineup of iPad and Mac devices. But now, a new report states that Apple may not host an event to introduce its new product lineup. Instead, the company will announce all its new devices via a press release. Also Read - Apple Pay Later gets delayed to 2023 as it witnesses 'technical and engineering' setbacks

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter said that Apple will release its updated line of iPads and Macs via a press release as it does not have enough products for a keynote event. “Apple might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Apple’s remaining product releases for 2022,” he wrote in the Power On newsletter. Also Read - Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Report

Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote,” he added. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

As far as the product lineup is concerned, Gurman says that the Apple is expected to launch new Mac Minis with its M2 and M2 Pro chips in October this year. In addition to that, the company is also likely to launch new MacBook Pro laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch configuration. These new MacBook Pro models will be powered by the company’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Lastly, Gurman says that the iPhone maker will launch launching its M2-chipset powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros this year. Furthermore, he says that an updated Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a bigger RAM is also likely to arrive this year. M2 chipset powered Mac Pro, on the other hand, are likely to arrive in 2023.

Separately, reports suggest that the company will also launch the 10th generation of iPad with its A14 chip with an iPad Pro-like design the next month.

On the software front, Apple is likely to introduce iPadOS 16, which the company earlier this year said won’t release alongside the iOS 16 this year, along with macOS ventura in October this year.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 11:49 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report
News
Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report
Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Photo Gallery

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

News

Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Deals

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone