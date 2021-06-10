Apple originally planned to launch new MacBook at WWDC 2021, but didn’t: details here

Apple hosted its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 keynote on June 7 globally. Just like last year, the event was hosted on June 7. Many expected the company to launch a new MacBook Pro powered by the rumoured M1X SoC, but it was a no show. However, now it looks like that wasn’t the original intent. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show once again

As spotted by Max Balzer, Apple on the YouTube WWDC 2021 live stream had included the keywords "M1X MacBook Pro" and "M1X".

It is being said that Apple had initially planned to announce the M1X MacBook Pro at the WWDC keynote. However, it has now delayed the launch of the new notebook indefinitely.

Some are even pointing out that this could simply be an SEO boost for the video made by the company’s social media team depending on the number of searches.

The “X” variant of the chip will be an enhanced one, similar to the A series chipsets we get to see in iPads. This chipset will also act as an intermediary between the M1 and M2 SoCs.

To recall, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg, Apple is looking to launch redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros “as early as this summer.” It also stated that these new MacBooks would bring back the SD card slot, HDMI port and the MagSafe charging connector.