comscore Apple patents a glass keyboard design with RGB keycaps | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple patents a glass keyboard design with RGB keycaps
News

Apple patents a glass keyboard design with RGB keycaps

Laptops

The solution proposed by Apple includes a glass key in which the letter or symbol of the key is glued to the inner surface to prevent the inevitable wear out.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 11:53 AM IST
apple-macbook-pro-hands-on-3

If you frequently use laptops, you will know that most of them are resistant and last for many years. However, one of the first thing that starts to wear out is the keyboard. The symbols on the keys get erased while the keycaps themselves deteriorate quickly. Apple has a solution. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 production behind schedule by '1-2 months', suggests Report

Apple’s new Glass keyboard design

To solve this issue, Apple keyboards may soon have glass keys, which would make them more durable and allow the entire key to light up. Apple has now obtained a patent for a keyboard with “transparent keys” that refer primarily to the use of glass to make keys stronger and to offer other possible features. Also Read - Apple Arcade cancels certain games to focus on more 'engaging' titles

“When used as typing surfaces or other touch interfaces, these materials can be durable and difficult to blemish or scratch. Even when subjected to millions of use cycles,” the application says. “Many visually pleasing solutions lack the durability for such an extended function.” Also Read - Apple tells you why iPad still doesn't have a calculator app

Photo: Checkersaga

The solution proposed by Apple includes a glass key in which the letter or symbol of the key is glued to the inner surface to prevent the wear out. Apple’s patent application first reported by Checkersaga describes in detail how the top of the key could be molded. Moreover, it also talks about another option with something having to do with backlighting.

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

Also Read

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 11, tvOS 14 announced

The patent says that “the keycap can more dramatically change color if the backlight illumination changes color. For example, dual-color or RGB LEDs used for backlighting can change the color of a larger proportion of the keycap.”

So the proposed process would change the way the backlight is done. Instead of the light shining through the letter of the key and around its sides. It could be illuminated around the keystroke except for the letter. It is worth noting that this design is still a patent, and Apple may or may not use it anytime soon. The company filed this patent back in Q2 2019.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 11:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple patents a glass keyboard design with RGB keycaps

Laptops

Apple patents a glass keyboard design with RGB keycaps
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile पर खर्च कर दिए 2 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे उड़ाई दादा की पेंशन

ग्लोबल टेक कंपनियों Amazon, Google की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, स्थानीय स्टार्टअप को मदद करेगी सरकार

देश का पहला सोशल मीडिया एप Elyments लॉन्च, Facebook, Whatsapp को मिलेगी टक्कर

TikTok के बैन के 2 दिनों में देसी Roposo ने जोड़े 2.2 करोड़ यूजर्स, Mitron और Chingari एप की मौज

Samsung Galaxy M41 फोन 6,800mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers