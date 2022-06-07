comscore WWDC 2022: Apple increases price of MacBook Air M1
Apple quietly increases price of MacBook Air M1 after launching MacBook Air M2

After launching MacBook Air with its new M2 chipset last night, Apple has quietly increased the price of its M1-powered MacBook Air.

Image: Apple

Apple, at Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022 last night, announced its new M2 chipset. In addition to that, the also launched M2-powered MacBook Air that costs Rs 1,19,900 in India. After the launch of a new MacBook Air, you would expect the company to drop the prices for its older M1-powered MacBook Air. Instead, Apple has done something expected. It has silently increased the starting price of MacBook Air M1 that was launched back in 2020 to Rs 99,900. Also Read - New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices revealed: Check all options

Earlier, the M1-powered MacBook Air 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage was available in India at a starting price of Rs 92,900. But now, the same model costs Rs 99,900. It is worth noting that while the pricing of M1-powered MacBook Air laptop has changed in the Apple Store, it remains the same on other e-retail platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. Also Read - Apple announces watchOS 9: 5 things you need to know

It remains uncertain why Apple has increased the price of its older MacBook Air model as there could be a number of reasons at play here such as global chip shortage and inflation to name a few. Apple on its part has offered no explanation as of now. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: 5 major highlights of the newly announced iOS 16 update

MacBook Air M2 price

As far as the pricing of the new MacBook Air M2 is concerned, the laptop starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India for the variant with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD Storage. The other model with 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage costs Rs 1,49,900. Interested buyers can opt to expand the RAM to 24GB and storage to 2TB SSD for Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 extra respectively.

MacBook Air M2 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new M2-powered MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels. It comes with an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space. Apple says that its new MacBook Air provides a battery life of up to 18 hours and it has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera in the front. Additionally, it comes with a Magic Keyboard along with wide stereo sound and support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity it has a 3.5mm jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports and for security it has TouchID.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 11:25 AM IST

