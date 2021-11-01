comscore Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

Apple reduced the number of storage options for the 21.5-inch iMac in March, limiting the choices to 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive.

  • Published: November 1, 2021 2:52 PM IST
Image Source: Pexels

Apple has quietly removed the 21.5-inch iMac listing from its online Store according to a report by Apple Insider. With this, customers can now only have the choice of purchasing either the 24-inch iMac or the Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The change was inevitable, considering Apple’s shift to its own silicon and the recent introduction of the 24-inch iMac. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Customers visiting the online Apple Store will be able to choose from just two sizes of iMac, with the 24-inch iMac now the smallest available option in the catalogue. Also Read - Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022, to be inclined towards the premium end of market

Apple reduced the number of storage options for the 21.5-inch iMac in March, limiting the choices to 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive. Also Read - Chip shortage hits iPhone 13 production: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

By April, there were reports of short supplies of the 21.5-inch model, ahead of the eventual launch of the 24-inch model.

With the first Apple Silicon model’s launch, it became only a matter of time before Apple ceased sales of the 21.5-inch iMac, as part of its shift away from Intel processors.

The takedown now leaves the 27-inch iMac as the last remaining Intel-based model on Apple’s virtual shelves.

It’s possible that even the larger model could disappear from the store within months.

Rumours claim Apple is working on a large-screen iMac similar in concept to the 24-inch iMac, one that could replace the 27-inch Intel model entirely.

(With IANS inputs)

