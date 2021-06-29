Apple ships more MacBooks, iMacs in India in early 2021 via Online Store

The pandemic induced higher demand for PC products in India and Apple also got to enjoy a substantial pie of that. In the first quarter of 2021, Apple was able to ship so many computers that it drove itself up to be the fifth-largest player in the PC segment. This is despite Apple selling only premium laptops and PCs in the market. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 could bring this important feature and a refreshed design

Based on the report from Digitimes, Canalys, the market research agency, states that Apple shipped 208,000 units of desktops, notebooks, tablets, and workstations during the first quarter of 2021. The report also mentions IDC’s data, reporting a 335.5 percent growth year-on-year. Apple was tied up with Asus but lost out to Asus for shipping 2,000 units lesser. Also Read - Telegram takes on WhatsApp with group video calls, animated background, screen-sharing feature, and more

Apple becomes fifth-largest PC brand in India

The main reason for such massive growth is credited to the Apple Online Store that started service in September 2020. Apple has been selling its Mac products in India via third-party online vendors and retailers prior to this. However, the Online Store allows buyers to directly make the purchase from Apple and enjoy benefits like warranty and customization. Also Read - New iPhone SE to be the most affordable 5G phone from Apple, to launch in 2022

One of the other reasons for this growth could involve the new M1-powered MacBook models. Apple’s first ARM-based silicon for its mac products has shown a lot of promise in terms of raw performance. The base-level MacBook Air with the M1 chip can do video editing at ease, despite not having cooling fans. This was not possible with Intel-powered Macs before.

Moreover, Apple promises a more secure and seamless user experience with its Macs; something that can’t be said for the Windows universe. In fact, later this year, Apple is going to release macOS Monterey with new features that are said to enhance multitasking.

Apple also dominates the tablet segment with its iPad. In an earlier report, it was found that despite the overall drop in tablet purchases, Apple managed to dominate the market with around 29 percent of the total share. Samsung and Lenovo followed in second and third spots respectively. The base 8th Gen iPad has been solely responsible for driving sales, with some decent numbers from the new iPad Air and iPad Pro.