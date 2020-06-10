comscore Apple to announce own Mac chipset at WWDC 2020 | BGR India
Apple to announce own Mac chipset at WWDC 2020

The company is hosting its developer conference later this month and report suggests it will share the plans publicly.

  Published: June 10, 2020 3:47 PM IST
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh leak

It’s time. Apple has finally decided to make its own chipsets for Macs. The company will be making the announcement at the WWDC 2020 conference later this month. According to media reports, Apple is lining up its first range of Macs with ARM-based processors in 2021. It says the company has multiple chipsets on development and could talk about its use to help developers align to the changes. Also Read - Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on iPhone SE, iPhone 11 series and more

The switch to ARM for Apple will come as a blow to Intel, which has been its chief supplier for Mac devices since 2005. Reports indicate that Apple has found Intel processors to be lagging behind the competition, ARM in this case. Their internal tests have seemingly given them the confidence to make this big move, which is likely to change the dynamics of design for Macs. Also Read - Apple launches open-source password manager project

The report suggests using ARM-based processors could allow the company to reduce the size of its MacBook, with the overall efficiency offering the chance. And eventually, after being satisfied with the results of its own chipsets, Apple will be moving the entire Mac lineup to this hardware. Apple is also working on the A14 processor for the next iPhone series. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue after iOS 13.4, iOS 13.5 updates

This development is another jolt for Intel, which is only focusing on PC hardware these days. This has prompted Apple to switch its supplier base from Intel to Qualcomm last year. This will ensure the future iPhone series could offer support for 5G connectivity.

Apple supporting password managers

Apple is helping password manager developers to improve the security. The company has launched a new project wherein it has open-sourced tools to help developers in strengthening passwords. Most people prefer using password manager these days. This allows them to secretly login to accounts without needing the password.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

It has hosted the details and the code for the project are available on GitHub. Developers are free to use them for their programs to make sure website limitations don’t affect the use of password managers.

  Published Date: June 10, 2020 3:47 PM IST

