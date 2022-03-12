comscore Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year: Here's what we know so far
Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year

As per the report, Apple may launch some new devices in early March. This could include the new MacBook Pro with the latest M2 processor and iPad. Apart from the processor, the new MacBook Pro will reportedly have almost all the specifications as the current MacBook Pro model, which is equipped with the M1 chip.

Apple may launch a new line of products in March-end or April this year. According to leaks, Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, and the redesigned MacBook Air powered by the upcoming M2 chip. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed any details about the launch of the upcoming products. Also Read - Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

As per reports, the M2 chip will have an 8-core architecture and be slightly faster than its previous generation. In addition, the graphics may upgrade from core 7 or 8 to 9 or 10. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the M2 will be available in four new Macs in Apple’s lineup, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro and a redesigned 13-inch MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac, and Mac Mini CPUs. Also Read - Planning to buy iPhone SE 2022? Here are Apple devices that you can get in same amount or less

As per the report, Apple may launch some new devices in early March. This could include the new MacBook Pro with the latest M2 processor and iPad. Apart from the processor, the new MacBook Pro will reportedly have almost all the specifications as the current MacBook Pro model, equipped with the M1 chip.

However, there is no mention of the size of the upcoming MacBook Pro in the report. To recall, the current MacBook Pro comes in 13-inch variants with an M1 processor. The latest MacBook Pro supports Promotion Display and comes with a mini-LED display. But the upcoming MacBook Pro will not have these features.

Apart from this, it may also come in fewer memory and storage options to bring down the price. However, apart from the MacBook Pro in the MacBook lineup, Apple may also launch a 24-inch iMac and MacBook Air (MacBook Air 2022) this year. These may also come with an M2 chipset.

  Published Date: March 12, 2022 11:02 AM IST

