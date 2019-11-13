Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report

Apple is likely to release its 16-inch MacBook Pro on Wednesday and its sales could kick off as early as this week, the media has reported. The new MacBook Pro is expected to cost “about the same” as the 15-inch model, which starts at $2,399.

Despite several revisions and tweaks, the butterfly keyboard has tarnished the reputation of Apple’s notebook line up due to stuck keys, repeated keystrokes, and other problems, The Verge reported on Tuesday. Apart from its larger display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will debut with a “revamped” keyboard that is “designed to be more reliable” than the butterfly- styled keyboards featured on MacBooks since 2016.

However, the insiders claim the new MacBook Pro would cost roughly the same as the outgoing model, and would be available this week. You might not have to worry about Apple using this as an opportunity for a price hike, according to a report in Engadget.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro detailed

Based on the reports that we have come across, the new MacBook Pro will come with the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro. However, the new model will come with smaller bezels, thus making way for a larger display. The display will reportedly feature a 3072×1920 resolution. As per report, it will be powered by an refresh of Intel’s Coffee Lake-H mobile processor series.

Also, a previously leaked photo suggested that Apple will likely ship a 96W USB-C charger with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Based on the photo that surfaced online last month, the adapter has a model number A2166. It is about the same size as the 87W adapter used for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

With inputs from IANS