comscore Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo | BGR India
News

Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo

Laptops

Apple has never fully confirmed to drop Intel for Mac CPUs, but its job hiring over the last few years have hinted at its intentions to build desktop and laptop chips of its own.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 7:15 PM IST
bgr-13-retina-macbook-pro-5-new

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone maker may release its very first ARM-based laptop without an Intel processor as soon as next year. Kuo believes that the new Mac is coming sometime in the next 12 to 18 months and will feature an in-house processor not developed by Intel, The Verge reported on Monday.

Related Stories


As per report, Apple has never fully confirmed to drop Intel for Mac CPUs, but its job hiring over the last few years have hinted at its intentions to build desktop and laptop chips of its own. Earlier, Kuo revealed that the iPhone maker is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch Heartline, a clinical study on iPhone

Also Read

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch Heartline, a clinical study on iPhone

Apple supposedly prefers Mini-LED display panels over OLED – especially for its larger devices – because they offer advanced features such as local dimming, wide color gamut, and high contrast and dynamic range. Additionally, Kuo expects that Apple will release more Mini-LED hardware over the next two to three years.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

In another news, Apple recently launched ‘Swift Playgrounds’ app for Mac. The app was introduced as part of company’s Catalyst app initiative, designed to help bridge the software gap between its macOS and iOS platforms. Swift Playgrounds is built around a collection of Apple-created lessons, using puzzles and an interactive 3D world.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 7:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo
Laptops
Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December

Telecom

Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

News

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure

News

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo

Laptops

Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped

News

WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers
Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel 5G portfolio launched with 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

हिंदी समाचार

मार्च 2020 में दुनिया के सबसे सस्ते पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा समेत Realme, Nokia और Oppo के ये स्मार्टफोन भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

इस स्मार्टफोन में होगा दुनिया का सबसे यूनिक ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, देखें फोटो

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 ऑटोमेटिक एक्सपोजर के साथ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Google Chrome Update: गूगल ने जारी किया क्रोम का नया अपडेट, मंडरा रहे तीन हाई लेवल के खतरे

Vivo APEX 2020 कॉन्सेप्ट स्मार्टफोन 28 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update
OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

News

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure

News

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure
Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design

News

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

News

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5