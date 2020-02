Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone maker may release its very first ARM-based laptop without an Intel processor as soon as next year. Kuo believes that the new Mac is coming sometime in the next 12 to 18 months and will feature an in-house processor not developed by Intel, The Verge reported on Monday.

As per report, Apple has never fully confirmed to drop Intel for Mac CPUs, but its job hiring over the last few years have hinted at its intentions to build desktop and laptop chips of its own. Earlier, Kuo revealed that the iPhone maker is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Apple supposedly prefers Mini-LED display panels over OLED – especially for its larger devices – because they offer advanced features such as local dimming, wide color gamut, and high contrast and dynamic range. Additionally, Kuo expects that Apple will release more Mini-LED hardware over the next two to three years.

In another news, Apple recently launched ‘Swift Playgrounds’ app for Mac. The app was introduced as part of company’s Catalyst app initiative, designed to help bridge the software gap between its macOS and iOS platforms. Swift Playgrounds is built around a collection of Apple-created lessons, using puzzles and an interactive 3D world.

Written with inputs from IANS