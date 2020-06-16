comscore Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro | BGR India
Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with new hardware options

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 5600M and 8GB of HBM2 memory is touted to be up to 75 percent faster.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 2:29 PM IST
With just one week left until the annual developer conference, WWDC 2020, which will be the first fully online developer conference, given the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple has updated its 16-inch MacBook Pro to increase customization options. Also Read - Flipkart Super Value Week: Apple iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 available with offer

Apple MacBook gets Radeon Pro 5600M Option

AMD announced a new GPU, the Radeon Pro 5600M graphics, based on a Navi 12 silicon. It uses the RDNA 1.0 @ 7nm architecture with 40 Compute Units. That gives us a total of 2560 Stream Processors at a frequency of 1035 MHz, which offers maximum theoretical performance in FP32 of 5.3 TFLOPs. Also Read - Apple patents a new glass technology to make iPhone more durable

This chipset is accompanied by 8GB of HBM2 @ 1540 MHz memory. That, together with a 2048-bit memory interface, gives us a bandwidth of 394 GB/s. All this is achieved with a TDP (Thermal Design Power) of only 50W. This option costs an extra $800 for the $2,399 model, and $700 for the $2,799 laptop. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications out for all 4 variants; to begin mass-production in July

For now, these mobile graphics will be exclusive to Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch models. It is the most powerful graphics configuration that Apple offers today on its laptop. It represents a speed increase of 75% compared to the highest configuration available so far, the Radeon Pro 5500M.

New SSDs for Mac Pro

Along with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has also added increased storage customization options for the Mac Pro. The company is now offering new user-installable SSD kits for the Mac with storage modules of various capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. Although they are minor changes for the vast majority of users. They do represent a significant leap, especially when it comes to the graphics of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

“More than ever, pro users require the freedom to create wherever their work takes them,” said Scott Herkelman. He is the corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “With AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go.”

  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 2:29 PM IST

