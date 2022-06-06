comscore Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple Wwdc 2022 Apple To Ship Up To 7 Million Macbook Air By End Of 2022 New Colour Coming
News

Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

Laptops

The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet.

MacBook Air

Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming Souce: Front Page Tech

Apple is all set to kick off it annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, 10:00 AM PT (10:30 pm IST) and as per reports on the Internet, Apple could officially unveil the redesigned MacBook Air at the event. according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s update to the MacBook Air could ship between 6 and 7 million units in the second half of 2022. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

He also claimed that the new MacBook Air (MBA) will more likely offer three standard colour options and probably plus one new color, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects. Also Read - Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022: All you need to know

The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet. It is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black. The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

Apart from updated MacBook Air, the Cupertino based tech giant may also launch iOS 15-successor, that is, the iOS 16, which will power the next-generation of iPhone models including the iPhone 14 series that will launch sometime in September this year. In addition to this, Apple will also announce watchOS 9, macOS 12, tvOS 16, iPadOS 16, and updates to Siri.

Apart from updating its existing product line, the company, as per reports, is expected to introduce realityOS, which is expected to power its much-awaited AR/VR headset. A lot of reports in the past had suggested that the company could unveil its AR/VR headset at the event, new reports suggest otherwise hinting towards the company restricting itself to focusing on software products only.

Apple is also expected to launch two new Mac computers at the WWDC 2022. These new Macs are tipped to be powered by the company’s M2 chipset. While details are scarce at the moments, reports say that the company could introduce a new Mac Pro or a Mac Mini at the event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 12:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off tonight: When and where to watch the livestream
How To
Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off tonight: When and where to watch the livestream
What to expect at WWDC 2022

Features

What to expect at WWDC 2022

Marvel's 'I am Groot' series to release on Disney Plus in August

How To

Marvel's 'I am Groot' series to release on Disney Plus in August

iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years

News

iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years

Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors

Wearables

Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses to its fleet soon

iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years

Apple's VR headset to feature content created by Hollywood directors

Snapchat adds new restaurant recommendation feature, here's how to use it

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999