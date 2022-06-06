Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

Apple is all set to kick off it annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, 10:00 AM PT (10:30 pm IST) and as per reports on the Internet, Apple could officially unveil the redesigned MacBook Air at the event. according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s update to the MacBook Air could ship between 6 and 7 million units in the second half of 2022. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

He also claimed that the new MacBook Air (MBA) will more likely offer three standard colour options and probably plus one new color, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects. Also Read - Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022: All you need to know

The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet. It is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black. The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

Apart from updated MacBook Air, the Cupertino based tech giant may also launch iOS 15-successor, that is, the iOS 16, which will power the next-generation of iPhone models including the iPhone 14 series that will launch sometime in September this year. In addition to this, Apple will also announce watchOS 9, macOS 12, tvOS 16, iPadOS 16, and updates to Siri.

Apart from updating its existing product line, the company, as per reports, is expected to introduce realityOS, which is expected to power its much-awaited AR/VR headset. A lot of reports in the past had suggested that the company could unveil its AR/VR headset at the event, new reports suggest otherwise hinting towards the company restricting itself to focusing on software products only.

Apple is also expected to launch two new Mac computers at the WWDC 2022. These new Macs are tipped to be powered by the company’s M2 chipset. While details are scarce at the moments, reports say that the company could introduce a new Mac Pro or a Mac Mini at the event.