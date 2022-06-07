Apple Wwdc 2022 Macos Ventura Introduced With New Mail Safari Features

macOS 13 aka Ventura has been launched during the Apple WWDC 2022. The Apple macOS is codenamed Ventura, contrary to many speculations. The macOS Ventura comes with a new Stage Manager, Spotlight feature. The Mail app and Safari is also updated with all-new features. Also Read - WWDC 2022: Apple introduces new M2 chip-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro

Stage Manager

It moves all windows to the side to provide better focus to the user. The Stage Manager feature gets all the windows in a pile. You can also group apps to work with complementing applications. It essentially helps with multi-tasking by reducing overall clutter on your desktop.

Spotlight

The Spotlight feature will allow quick searches for various files stored locally or even for general searches. The feature also allows the user to look for images on the web. You can also find apps and even take actions using the Spotlight bar. Spotlight is also coming to iOS and iPadOS.

Mail

The Mail app gets a new Undo Send feature that allows users to undo a mail soon after it has been sent. You will also get a ‘follow up’ reminder option too. The new search feature will show recently viewed documents. The features will also be available on iPadOS and iOS.

Safari

Safari will provide better battery efficiency and better video playback. Safari will also have something called Shared Tab Groups. You can share a group of tabs with your friends and explore the web together. Safari will also boost privacy by introducing Passkeys. A unique digital key will be generated using a fingerprint or faceID. It will be available on iPadOS, macOS, iOS and Apple TV.

Gaming

Apple Silicon will allow better graphic performance. Gaming developers can enhance quality of titles across the Apple Mac line-up easily. Apple introduces new Metal 3 software for better game development. Resident Evil Village is also coming to Mac which will be powered by Apple Silicon.

Continuity

Continuity will be able to work more seamlessly with iPadOS and iOS. If the phone is close to your Mac, Continuity will allow you to take a call on the bigger screen. Continuity will also allow the use of the iPhone as a separate camera which also supports CenterStage. There’s also a Studio Light for better lighting. There’s also a new desk view which uses the ultrawide camera to provide a top-down view to share your work.