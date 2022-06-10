Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

Apple this week took wraps off the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that come with the new M2 chipset. Both come in the small 13-inch size and bring a fresh design, especially the Air, which for the first time after its release got a narrow-bezel design. While both the laptops are yet to hit the market and it won’t be until July this year, Apple appears to have already decided on the plans for next year’s MacBooks. A new report reveals that Apple is planning for a bigger 15-inch MacBook Air and a small 12-inch MacBook. Also Read - Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C rule, but does it matter?

A total of four MacBook models incoming

The report comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, it reveals that Apple has decided well in advance what to do next year. Apple is said to increase its market share in the laptop segment by beating the competition Lenovo, HP, and Dell, which currently top the market share chart (as per IDC).

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Apple will launch a wider version of the just-released MacBook Air 13.6. The new one will be a 15-inch MacBook Air. Upon its release, it will be the first MacBook with a 15-inch screen in Apple's history of MacBook ever since its inception.

Apple initially planned to release this model this year itself, but that didn’t happen and instead released a 13.6-inch model. Now, Apple has finally planned it for next year. However, it won’t be until the Spring of 2023.

In addition to a wider MacBook Air, Apple is also reported to bring back a 12-inch MacBook. To those unaware, the company killed its 12-inch MacBook in 2019 due to several issues including its keyboard and performance failures. Now, however, the Californian giant plans to bring it back. This time, it may overcome the issues of the older model and bring a more stable device.

Unfortunately, it is unknown whether this 12-inch MacBook model will be a Pro version or an Air version. Also, it is unclear if it will be a lower-end machine or a more premium machine with all the bells and whistles.

Other than this, Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are also in the works. These chips will be used by the higher-end MacBook Pros that are likely to debut next year. There will be two models —14-inch and 16-inch— codenamed J414 and J416, respectively. Apart from faster performance, these laptops won’t offer anything new when it comes to design.