Apple's new MacBook Pro will feature significant design changes, according to an investor note by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors). The most notable is a flat display instead of a curved screen as seen on the previous models. Kuo revealed that MacBook Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

He added that the next-generation MacBook Pro will sport a flat-edged design, similar to Apple iPhone 12. "It will be the most significant design update to the MacBook Pro in the last five years," Kuo noted. Further, Apple is said to replace the OLED Touch Bar with physical function keys and the MagSafe charging connector design will be restored as well. In addition to a USB Type-C port, the new MacBook Pro models will have additional ports so that people need not purchase extra dongles.

Of course, Apple is expected to use its own CPU and ditch Intel chip for new models like the 2020 MacBook lineup. According to a report by GizmoChina, Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro will be powered by the new M2 chipset, which is touted to be manufactured using the 5nm process. The M2 processor is expected to improve battery life and performance compared to the M1. Apple decided to transition to its own chipsets with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini last year, which are powered by ARM-based M1 chipset.

The M1 chip uses up to an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to carry out almost 11 trillion operations, as per Apple. Apple says the chipset can perform 3.5x times faster than the previous generation processors with up to 5x times better graphics processing.

Kuo further suggested that the new MacBook Pro models will offer an increased computing power, thanks to a heat pipe design similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model. According to the analyst, the design is much better than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The next-generation MacBook Pro models are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2021 and shipments could grow significantly to 20 million units.