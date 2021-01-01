Asus has launched the latest Adolbook 13 (2021) which comes with the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and a very compact form factor. The laptop has been launched in a single color option so there isn’t much to choose from for the customers. It comes in what the company calls a Psychedelic Ocean color option. Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

The Taiwanese electronics giant has priced the Adolbook 13 at 4,999 Yuan (Rs 57,000 approx) and shipping for the device will start on 2 January in China. The company has not revealed any plans to launch the laptop in the India market. Also Read - Asus unveils ZenBook Flip S, Flip 13, VivoBook Flip 14: Price and specifications

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) specifications

The first thing that will catch the eye about the Adolbook is its design and the 13.3-inch full HD display that sports a resolution of 1920×1080. It also comes with an anti-glare finish on the screen which is surrounded by very thin bezels. You get a 16:9 aspect ratio with the laptop that is running on Windows 10 out-of-the-box. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 4 to come with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Soc: Report

In terms of its processing power, the new Adolbook 13 is running on the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR4X of RAM and512GB of SSD storage. According to the company, the RAM is not upgradable but you get plenty of connectivity option with the Adolbook despite the slim form factor.

You get stereo speakers with this setup that have been tuned by audio technology pioneers Harman Kardon. The laptop also packs an HD webcam on the front and comes with a built-in microphone.

Connectivity options are aplenty with WiFi and Bluetooth being bundled with an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get a microSD card slot.

It was last month that Asus had updated its lineup of VivoBook and ZenBook laptops with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. The updated lineup includes the VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook Ultra 15, and the VivoBook Ultra K15, alongside Asus’ Zenbook 14.

Most of these laptops are available in the Indian market which is why we can expect the Adolbook 13 to make it to Indian shores as it is a key market for the Taiwanese company.