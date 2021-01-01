comscore New Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with Intel Core i5 processor, FHD display launched
News

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with Intel Core i5 processor, FHD display launched

Laptops

Asus has launched the latest Adolbook 13 (2021) which comes with the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and a very compact form factor.

Adolbook 13 (2021)

Asus has launched the latest Adolbook 13 (2021) which comes with the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and a very compact form factor. The laptop has been launched in a single color option so there isn’t much to choose from for the customers. It comes in what the company calls a Psychedelic Ocean color option. Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

The Taiwanese electronics giant has priced the Adolbook 13 at 4,999 Yuan (Rs 57,000 approx) and shipping for the device will start on 2 January in China. The company has not revealed any plans to launch the laptop in the India market. Also Read - Asus unveils ZenBook Flip S, Flip 13, VivoBook Flip 14: Price and specifications

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) specifications

The first thing that will catch the eye about the Adolbook is its design and the 13.3-inch full HD display that sports a resolution of 1920×1080. It also comes with an anti-glare finish on the screen which is surrounded by very thin bezels. You get a 16:9 aspect ratio with the laptop that is running on Windows 10 out-of-the-box. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 4 to come with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Soc: Report

In terms of its processing power, the new Adolbook 13 is running on the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR4X of RAM and512GB of SSD storage. According to the company, the RAM is not upgradable but you get plenty of connectivity option with the Adolbook despite the slim form factor.

You get stereo speakers with this setup that have been tuned by audio technology pioneers Harman Kardon. The laptop also packs an HD webcam on the front and comes with a built-in microphone.

Connectivity options are aplenty with WiFi and Bluetooth being bundled with an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get a microSD card slot.

It was last month that Asus had updated its lineup of VivoBook and ZenBook laptops with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. The updated lineup includes the VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook Ultra 15, and the VivoBook Ultra K15, alongside Asus’ Zenbook 14.

Most of these laptops are available in the Indian market which is why we can expect the Adolbook 13 to make it to Indian shores as it is a key market for the Taiwanese company.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 1, 2021 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs launched in India starting Rs 29,999
Smart TVs
AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs launched in India starting Rs 29,999
These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

Photo Gallery

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

Photo Gallery

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler

News

IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

Gaming

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

OnePlus Band first look out

Wearables

OnePlus Band first look out

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

New Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor launched

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs launched in India starting Rs 29,999

IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

OnePlus Band first look out

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor launched

Laptops

New Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor launched
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

Reviews

Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique
Asus updates its ZenBook and VivoBook lineup of laptops

Laptops

Asus updates its ZenBook and VivoBook lineup of laptops

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिला ब्लूटूथ SIG सर्टिफिकेशन, जानें फीचर्स

AmazonBasics Fire TV एडिशन स्मार्ट टीवी हुई लॉन्च, बेहद किफायती है कीमत

Vi (Vodafone Idea) बंद कर रही 3G सेवा, यूजर्स को तुरंत करना होगा यह काम

PlayStation 5 इस तारीख को हो रहा भारत में लॉन्च, इतने रुपये है कीमत

नए साल पर रेलवे का तोहफा: बदल गई IRCTC बेवसाइट, अब चुटकियों में बुक करें टिकट

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

New Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor launched
Laptops
New Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor launched
AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs launched in India starting Rs 29,999

Smart TVs

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs launched in India starting Rs 29,999
IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler

News

IRCTC website and app revamped, ticket booking gets simpler
Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

Gaming

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date
OnePlus Band first look out

Wearables

OnePlus Band first look out

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers