Asus today hosted a special event wherein the company announces two new gaming laptops. The Asus ROG STRIX SCAR 17 Special Edition gaming laptop builds on top of the ROG Strix SCAR 2022 laptop that was announced in January this year, while the ROG Flow X16 laptop joins the company's Flow series of gaming laptops.

In addition to these, the company also announced a new game — SCAR Runner — that will be available to download starting today. However, there is no word on the availability of these laptops yet.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition specification

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition gaming laptop comes in two display variants — one with a Full HD display and a screen refresh rate of 360Hz and the other with a QHD display with a screen refresh rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-12950HX CPU that is coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or ​NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Also Read - Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

The laptop features Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and the GPU, which the company says can drop CPU temperatures by up to 15-degree Celsius compared to traditional thermal paste. It also has a huge custom vapor chamber, which Asus says covers 48.8 percent of the motherboard and ensuring that the CPU, GPU, and critical power delivery components are always operating at peak performance. Additionally, the laptop has four heatsinks lined with 0.1mm thin copper fins and updated Arc Flow Fans for heat dissipation.

For connectivity, ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 2.5G LAN RJ45 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and Wi-Fi 6E.

ROG Flow X16 specification

The ROG Flow X16 laptop is also available in two display variants. One with a 16-inch 165Hz QHD Mini-LED Nebula HDR display and the other with a 16-inch 165Hz QHD IPS display. The touchscreen display of the laptop come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by up AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processors that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. For storage the laptop has up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage space. The laptop is backed by a 90Wh battery.

For heat dissipation, the laptop features the company’s new Frost Force Technology that directs air through precisely calculated and machined cutouts in the chassis in order to keep those components cool during extended gaming sessions. The laptop includes a tri-fan design that helps exhaust heat from the GPU to the heatsinks while also keeping fan noise lower than a traditional dual fan design. In addition to this, the laptop has a new Pulsar Heatsink, which comprises of 0.1mm slim copper cooling fins with a total surface area of 110,902 square mm. making it extra dense without limiting airflow. The laptop also has Frost Force cooling system and Thermal Grizzly’s liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU for faster and more efficient cooling.

For connectivity, the laptop has a XG Mobile interface, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and a MicroSD card reader.

SCAR Runner

Asus also launched a new game called SCAR Runner, which is available as an expansion of the ROG Citadel XV game. The SCAR Runner is a first-person parkour game following the story of X, who is in a race against time to recover critical information. This title also ties in with the physical chassis of the ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition, with clues hidden on the laptop itself. SCAR Runner will available for download starting today.