comscore Asus BT1100 laptops launched in India with starting price under Rs 25,000: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Bt1100 Laptops Launched In India With Starting Price Under Rs 25000 Check Details
News

Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Laptops

The ASUS BR1100 is powered by a Dual-Core Intel N4500 Celeron 2.8GHz processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM coupled with 128GB NVMe SSD

ASUS BR1100F Laptop

Asus new laptop launched

Asus has launched the Asus BR1100 series. The new laptop series is child-focused and it is Windows 11-ready. The laptop has been launched with an 11.6-inch clamshell form (BR1100CKA) and a convertible design. The laptop flips to become an 11.6-inch multi-touch tablet (BR1100FKA) with 10-hour long battery life. Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Pricing & Availability

Asus BR1100CKA is priced at Rs 24,999 and ASUS BR1100FKA (Touch Variant) is priced at Rs 29,999. The two variants will be available from 12:00 PM on April 27 in India on Flipkart, Amazon and Asus eStore. Also Read - HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Features

The ASUS BR1100 laptops feature the Intel N4500 Dual-core processor along with a 128GB NVMe SSD that’s upgradeable up to 2TB. The laptops support AI-powered noise-cancelling technology and 3DNR HD camera for high-quality blended learning and conferencing. In terms of battery life, the company claims it can offer over a day-long charge. Also Read - ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

The ASUS BR1100 is powered by a Dual-Core Intel N4500 Celeron 2.8GHz processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM coupled with 128GB NVMe SSD. For heat dissipation, the laptop uses fan less design with the help of Copper Vapour Chamber cooling technology. The series also features full-size ports such as USB-C, HDMI and a gigabit speed enabled RJ-45 ports.

The ASUS BR1100 series packs a 3-cell 42Wh battery that allows up to 10-hour battery life, according to Asus.

Commenting on the launch of the ASUS BR1100, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Continuing with our passion for offering the best solutions for Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers in India and democratise digital education, I’m proud to announce our new range of laptops – ASUS BR1100 series designed based on insights of student’s needs, to give them an unmatched performance, technology, durability and battery life in a Windows Laptop at a highly affordable budget. This series is specially designed to ensure a user-friendly experience for students with evolving needs and is a perfect companion for them in their journey towards blended learning. ASUS BR1100 is the best combination of size, weight, performance, battery life and price which makes a perfect choice for parents and school institutions in empowering student’s ambitions.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 3:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Customer sends notice to Ola Electric: Here's why
automobile
Customer sends notice to Ola Electric: Here's why
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

News

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 10 Pro: A detailed comparison

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 10 Pro: A detailed comparison

Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999

Laptops

Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999

Xiaomi to launch new products in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

News

Xiaomi to launch new products in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Customer sends notice to Ola Electric: Here's why

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999

Xiaomi to launch new products in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision launched in India

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX की फिल्म का पहला गाना हुआ रिलीज, यहां देखें पूरी वीडियो

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G और iQOO Z6 4G हुए लॉन्च, प्रो मॉडल को इन स्मार्टफोन्स से मिलेगी टक्कर

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन की पूरी डिटेल

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series और OLED Vision TV भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vivo T1 Pro 5G और Vivo T1 44W की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, दमदार प्रोसेसर से होंगे लैस

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999