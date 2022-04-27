Asus has launched the Asus BR1100 series. The new laptop series is child-focused and it is Windows 11-ready. The laptop has been launched with an 11.6-inch clamshell form (BR1100CKA) and a convertible design. The laptop flips to become an 11.6-inch multi-touch tablet (BR1100FKA) with 10-hour long battery life. Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Pricing & Availability

Asus BR1100CKA is priced at Rs 24,999 and ASUS BR1100FKA (Touch Variant) is priced at Rs 29,999. The two variants will be available from 12:00 PM on April 27 in India on Flipkart, Amazon and Asus eStore. Also Read - HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Features

The ASUS BR1100 laptops feature the Intel N4500 Dual-core processor along with a 128GB NVMe SSD that’s upgradeable up to 2TB. The laptops support AI-powered noise-cancelling technology and 3DNR HD camera for high-quality blended learning and conferencing. In terms of battery life, the company claims it can offer over a day-long charge. Also Read - ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

The ASUS BR1100 is powered by a Dual-Core Intel N4500 Celeron 2.8GHz processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM coupled with 128GB NVMe SSD. For heat dissipation, the laptop uses fan less design with the help of Copper Vapour Chamber cooling technology. The series also features full-size ports such as USB-C, HDMI and a gigabit speed enabled RJ-45 ports.

The ASUS BR1100 series packs a 3-cell 42Wh battery that allows up to 10-hour battery life, according to Asus.

Commenting on the launch of the ASUS BR1100, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Continuing with our passion for offering the best solutions for Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers in India and democratise digital education, I’m proud to announce our new range of laptops – ASUS BR1100 series designed based on insights of student’s needs, to give them an unmatched performance, technology, durability and battery life in a Windows Laptop at a highly affordable budget. This series is specially designed to ensure a user-friendly experience for students with evolving needs and is a perfect companion for them in their journey towards blended learning. ASUS BR1100 is the best combination of size, weight, performance, battery life and price which makes a perfect choice for parents and school institutions in empowering student’s ambitions.”