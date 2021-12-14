comscore Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date
News

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students, brings dual-core processor and rugged design

Laptops

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an HD anti-glare LCD screen that supports 1336 x 786 pixels resolution and 45% NTSC color gamut. The device is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor

Asus Chromebook CX1101

Image: Asus

Taiwanese tech giant Asus unveiled its new Chromebook in India. The newly launched Chromebook CX 1101 is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB fast RAM, fast 64GB solid-state eMMC storage. Additionally, it comes with Google Chrome OS. The Asus Chromebook weighs 1.24kg and is equipped with a 42 hr battery that supports 45W charging via USB C-port. Also Read - Apple Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with Legacy Contact, Voice Plan and more

Chromebook CX 1101 price

The company has launched this Chromebook at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The sale will start from December 15 on Flipkart. You will get a discount of Rs 1,009 while buying this Chromebook from December 15 to 21 as part of the launching offer. That is, you will be able to buy it for only Rs 18,990. Also Read - Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149

Chromebook CX 1101 specifications

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an HD anti-glare LCD screen that supports 1336 x 786 pixels resolution and 45% NTSC color gamut. The device is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebook runs on Google ChromeOS. Also Read - Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119: Data benefits, unlimited calls, more

According to the tech giant, the Chromebook CX1101 sports a rugged design with hinges reinforced with metal that allows it to rotate up to an angle of 180 degrees. The Chromebook also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. The device has received US MIL-STD 810H certification and is powered by Google’s Titan C security chip for internal strength.

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 has a 3-cell 42Whr battery. The company says it can give a backup of 13 hours and supports 45W charging via a USB-C port. The device has two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The weight of this device is 1.24kg.

To recall, Asus launched its three Chromebooks in India, including Chromebook Flip C214 and Chromebook C223, C423, and C523, earlier in July.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 9:43 AM IST

