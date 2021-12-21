comscore Asus ExpertBook B1400 rugged business laptop launched in India: Starts at Rs 32,490
News

Laptops

Asus ExpertBook B1400 comes with a MIL-STD810H certified build, a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge with an ErgoLift hinge. It starts at Rs 32,490.

asus_expertbook_b1400

(Image: Asus)

Asus just launched its new ExpertBook B1400 for professionals. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors and come with up to 16GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with an option for an additional Nvidia GeForce graphics card. Apart from these specifications the ExpertBook B1400 also comes with a MIL-STD810H certified build. Also Read - Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED review: Dial up your creativity with this beefy machine

Asus ExpertBook B1400: Price in India

Asus ExpertBook B1400 starts at Rs 32,490 and will be made available in the sole Blue colour option. The laptop will soon go on sale in India via Asus stores and leading commercial PC channel partners. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Asus ExpertBook B1400: Specifications

Asus ExpertBook B1400 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS LED display with an anti-glare coating and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is a business laptop and it comes with a webcam shield and a microphone kill switch. The laptop comes with a MIL-STD810H certified build, a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge with an ErgoLift hinge. Also Read - These AIO coolers will definitely up your game

The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors: Intel Core i3-111G4 with Intel UHD GPU, Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel Xe GPU, or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Xe GPU. Users can also opt-in for a Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with 2GB of VRAM. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM expandable up to 32GB via the single SO-DIMM slot.

The laptop can be purchased in two storage variants: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD or with a 2TB 2.5-inch HDD with 5,400rpm. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and is backed by a 42Whr battery with 65W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include WiFi with 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a Gigabit RJ-45 LAN port, a Kensington lock port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 5:57 PM IST

