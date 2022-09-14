comscore Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable comes with a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable debuts with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

Asus has launched a new convertible notebook on the market dubbed Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable. It comes with the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC.

Asus on Wednesday launched a new convertible notebook dubbed Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable. As the name suggests, it comes with a detachable keyboard. The notebook is said to be the first Windows laptop to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. It also comes with a stylus pen and is loaded with the latest Windows 11 Pro.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B3 sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1920 X 1200) resolution and 320 nits of brightness. It has a 121 percent sRGB color gamut and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The notebook comes with a 2-in-1 design, where you can use it as a landscape laptop or a portrait tablet. It comes with a detachable keyboard, which means you can use the notebook the way you want. One of the notable highlights of the tablet is the chipset. The ExpertBook B3 has the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. For the unversed, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is an octa-core SoC made for notebook devices.

It has 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has LPPDDR4X RAM and an eMMC storage type. The notebook comes with what Asus calls a garaged stylus. It is claimed to provide 45 minutes of usage with just 15 minutes of charging.

Asus has offered MIL-STD-810H certification on the notebook making it durable. Interestingly, since it is a 2-in-1 machine, it also has a 13MP camera on the back. There’s also a 5MP snapper on the front.

As for connectivity, the laptop has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. Asus is offering a 3-year warranty on the ExpertBook B3.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable price and  availability

Coming to the pricing, the notebook starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs 39,750). It can be purchased in the US via BestBuy. There are no details if the notebook will ever reach the Indian shores.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 5:37 PM IST
