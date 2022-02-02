Asus launched the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED. The new laptop focuses on core mobility as it just weighs 1.3 kilogram. The Taiwanese company claims it is a high-end business-class laptop that is a 360° convertible. Another selling point for the laptop is the Full-HD Anti-glare HDR OLED touch display panel. Also Read - Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop: Check details

Availability and Pricing

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) will be available from today in India through Asus’s Authorised Commercial PC Partners. Asus ExpertBook B5302 will start from a price of Rs 1,39,000 with Intel i7 processors and 16GB of RAM. Also Read - Christmas gifting ideas under Rs 500: 5 gifts at a budget for your friends

Construction

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop comes with a Magnesium-Aluminium construction. The laptop weighs just 1.30 kg and the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) comes with US Military-grade certification for added ruggedness. Also Read - Infinix launches first laptop InBook X1 in India at starting price of Rs 35,999: Check specifications

Performance

The laptop will be getting up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, inbuilt 16GB RAM upgradeable up to 48 GB, Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and RAID Function ability.

It also features support for up to two ultra-fast SSDs, to provide huge up to dual 2 TB capacity and extreme-speed data reads and writes.

Display

Asus gives the ExpertBook laptop a Full-HD OLED Anti-glare HDR display. The panel comes with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1 million: 1 contrast ratio. The display gets TUV Rheinland certification for ultralow blue-light emissions. The Samsung sourced OLED panel comes with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1 Million : 1 Contrast ratio.

This screen is touch-sensitive and supports both finger and stylus input. The OLED technology means images are clearer at lower brightness levels. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified.

Battery

Asus claims that the laptop comes with a 66Wh large battery. The company says the laptop can provide up to 12-hour back-up in a single charge. Additionally, the laptop gets USB-C fast-charge technology for rapid charging.

Commenting on the launch of the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At Asus we aim to be the most preferred Business PC Brand by Enterprise Customers in India by delighting them with unmatched innovative offerings that truly meet their unmet needs.”

He further added, “We are thrilled to launch ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), a highly innovative premium Business Laptop that has been designed to offer unmatched bespoke experience to the senior leadership with its Segment Leading Anti Glare HDR OLED Display that supports Billion+ Colours and unmatched 1 Million : 1 contrast ratio, innovative Video Conferencing technologies such as AI Noise Cancellation and Noise Reduction Camera and innovative business class features such as NumPad 2.0.”