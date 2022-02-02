comscore Asus ExpertBook B5 flip laptop launched with OLED display  
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display, convertible design: Check details
News

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display, convertible design: Check details

Laptops

The laptop weighs just 1.30 kg and the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) comes with US Military-grade certification for added ruggedness.

Asus ExpertBook B5302F

Asus launched the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED. The new laptop focuses on core mobility as it just weighs 1.3 kilogram. The Taiwanese company claims it is a high-end business-class laptop that is a 360° convertible. Another selling point for the laptop is the Full-HD Anti-glare HDR OLED touch display panel. Also Read - Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop: Check details

Availability and Pricing

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) will be available from today in India through Asus’s Authorised Commercial PC Partners. Asus ExpertBook B5302 will start from a price of Rs 1,39,000 with Intel i7 processors and 16GB of RAM. Also Read - Christmas gifting ideas under Rs 500: 5 gifts at a budget for your friends

Construction

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop comes with a Magnesium-Aluminium construction. The laptop weighs just 1.30 kg and the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) comes with US Military-grade certification for added ruggedness. Also Read - Infinix launches first laptop InBook X1 in India at starting price of Rs 35,999: Check specifications

Performance

The laptop will be getting up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, inbuilt 16GB RAM upgradeable up to 48 GB, Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and RAID Function ability.
It also features support for up to two ultra-fast SSDs, to provide huge up to dual 2 TB capacity and extreme-speed data reads and writes.

Display

Asus gives the ExpertBook laptop a Full-HD OLED Anti-glare HDR display. The panel comes with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1 million: 1 contrast ratio. The display gets TUV Rheinland certification for ultralow blue-light emissions. The Samsung sourced OLED panel comes with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1 Million : 1 Contrast ratio.

This screen is touch-sensitive and supports both finger and stylus input. The OLED technology means images are clearer at lower brightness levels. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified.

Battery

Asus claims that the laptop comes with a 66Wh large battery. The company says the laptop can provide up to 12-hour back-up in a single charge. Additionally, the laptop gets USB-C fast-charge technology for rapid charging.

Commenting on the launch of the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At Asus we aim to be the most preferred Business PC Brand by Enterprise Customers in India by delighting them with unmatched innovative offerings that truly meet their unmet needs.”

He further added, “We are thrilled to launch ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), a highly innovative premium Business Laptop that has been designed to offer unmatched bespoke experience to the senior leadership with its Segment Leading Anti Glare HDR OLED Display that supports Billion+ Colours and unmatched 1 Million : 1 contrast ratio, innovative Video Conferencing technologies such as AI Noise Cancellation and Noise Reduction Camera and innovative business class features such as NumPad 2.0.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 4:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 2, 2022 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details
Laptops
Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details
Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Gaming

Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Apple iPhone can turn into a Harry Potter wand and cast spells

Entertainment

Apple iPhone can turn into a Harry Potter wand and cast spells

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Apps

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

News

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Laptops

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop

Laptops

Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop
BGR Tech Excellence Awards: Winners in the Laptop category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards: Winners in the Laptop category
LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more

Laptops

LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire के 5 शानदार पेट, DJ Alok के साथ मिलकर जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Telegram Tips: ऐप से बाहर आए बिना ही अपनी भाषा में ट्रांसलेट कर सकते हैं मैसेज, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में फिर आया मोको स्टोर, जहां मिलेंगे Phoenix Knight समेत ढेरों बंडल

WhatsApp में आने वाला है कमाल का फीचर, एक साथ कई ग्रुप में भेज सकेंगे मैसेज

Garena Free Fire की टॉप सब-मशीन गन, जो क्लोज रेंज फाइट में दिलाएंगी जीत

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Apps
YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Laptops

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details
Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Gaming

Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

News

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

Deals

Flipkart ultra high discounts on 4K TV's: Realme Ultra HD, OnePlus Y series, and more

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers