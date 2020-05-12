Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop goes on presale

Asus is offering another update for its gaming laptop lineup with the launch of Flying Fortress 8. The new gaming laptop comes alongside the release of new data from Strategy Analytics. The research firm noted that Asus is now the fifth major laptop brand in the world. It shipped 2.5 million laptops during the first quarter of this year to gain a market share of 6.6 percent. One can easily assume that a large chunk of that notebook shipments must have been gaming laptops. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops, single-screen devices due to usage surge

Asus Flying Fortress 8 Gaming Laptop: Price, Specifications

Asus Flying Fortress 8 Gaming laptop seems inspired by the company’s TUF gaming lineup. It features a huge 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is available with either a 10th generation Core i5 or Core i7 processors. The options include a Core i5-10300H as well as a Core i7-10750H. Since we are talking about gaming laptops, there is a dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card available on this model. You can also spec this laptop with a NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti or GTX 1660 Ti graphic card. Also Read - Microsoft launches Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3: Check price in India

The Asus Flying Fortress 8 gaming laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 memory as standard and 512GB NVMe Solid State Drive for storage. By offering 512GB as standard storage configuration, Asus is really appealing to gamers who don’t want to carry their games in external drives. There is an option to get a 16GB RAM variant and both the memory as well as SSD can be upgraded. While it is a 15.6-inch laptop, the bezels are considerably thin but the chin is prominent where Asus logo cannot be missed. Also Read - Here is how to make and receive phone calls using your Windows 10 PC or laptop

As mentioned before, the laptop has a design that is reminiscent of the TUF Series from Asus. There is a possibility of this being a rebranded model for the Chinese market. The keyboard comes with 1.8mm key travel and supports RGB backlighting as well. In terms of connectivity, the Flying Fortress 8 from Asus supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for Gigabit internet speeds. The port selection includes three USB Type-A ports, a full-featured USB Type-C port and a HDMI port. It is available for presale starting at RMB 5,899 (around Rs 63,111) via JD.com in China.