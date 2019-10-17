Asus has launched its latest dual-screen laptops in India. The newly launched Zenbook Pro Duo costs Rs 2,09,990, whereas the Zenbook Duo will cost Rs Rs 89,990 in the country. With the ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo, the company has paved way to a new form factor for laptops. The new devices come equipped with both a keyboard and a secondary touchscreen for input. Customers can purchase the new Asus laptops via Amazon.in and Flipkart.

“The need for the industry to evolve with the changing times necessitates innovation. As one amongst the industry incumbents, we realised it was both an opportunity and responsibility for us to push the envelope, disrupt the status quo, and come up with a magnificent offering,” Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, said in a statement.

The latest Asus ZenBook Pro Duo has been launched with a full-width 4K Asus ScreenPad Plus that works with the main 4K UHD OLED display. The more affordable Zenbook Duo features a full-length 1920p ASUSScreenPad Plus that works with the main 1080p FHD LCD display.

The ZenBook Pro Duo sports a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. This laptop flaunts a four-sided frameless design and features ultra-slim bezels. The OLED touchscreen has a cinema-grade 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The ZenBook Duo, on the other hand, comes with 1080p full HD NanoEdge display with 90 percent screen to body ratio. It offers a four-sided frameless design.

The company refreshed its Zenbook line up with Intel 10th Gen processor in UX334, UX434, and UX534, for Rs 84,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,24,990, respectively. The company also took the wraps off the Vivobook S431, which is priced at Rs 54,990. Asus also unveiled the Vivobook S532 device, which will cost Rs 69,990.

“The latest offerings by the brand is going to empower India’s creative individuals — content creators, editors, in addition to passionate gamers and corporate clan, to de-clutter from myriad screens and unlock efficiencies through a singular, integrated offering,” added Su.

– With inputs from IANS