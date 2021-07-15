Asus launches 4 Chromebook laptops for students starting at Rs 17,999

The lower end of the laptop market is buzzing with Chrome OS laptops this year and Asus is the latest one to join the party. The company just revealed four new Chromebook models with different features and specs, starting at Rs 17,999 and going up to Rs 24,999. Unlike HP, Asus is relying on Intel power solely for all the models it launched today. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

Before we head into the features, here are all the prices. The Asus Chromebook C223 has been priced at Rs 17,999 while the Chromebook C423 (Non-touch model) costs Rs 19,999. Then there’s a non-touch variant of the Chromebook C523 that costs Rs 20,999. The Touch variant of the Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 cost Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. The Chromebook Flip C214 is a convertible model costing Rs 23,999. Also Read - Asus to launch new student Chromebook model on July 15, hints teaser

All these models will go on sale from July 22 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Also Read - Windows 11 update: New Windows version will receive only one update in a year unlike Windows 10

Asus Chromebook C223, C423 and C523

Asus says that the Chromebooks C223, C423 (touch and non-touch variants) and C523 (touch and non-touch variants) can last up to 10 hours on a full charge. The Chromebook C423 and C523 models can be opened to 180 degrees to lay flat on a desk. All of these models feature full-HD resolution as standard.

Asus is using Intel’s 64-bit dual-core Celeron processor that’s paired with 4GB RAM as standard, and 32GB of onboard storage on the C223, while there’s 64GB storage available on the C423 and C523 models. Asus allows storage expansion of up to 2TB via a microSD card. An HD camera and stereo loudspeakers are present on all these models as well.

Since there’s Chrome OS running, users will get access to all Google Play apps and games directly. Those using an Android smartphone can also experience superior device integration.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

The Chromebook C214 is a unique offering in this segment as Asus says it is a rugged laptop with a military-grade durability certification. The laptop features an 11.6-inch display with no touch input. The device is powered by Intel’s 64-bit Celeron dual-core processor and is paired to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. 64GB of storage comes as standard and it can be expanded up to 2TB.

The 50Wh battery on this laptop promises 11 hours of battery life on a full charge. Despite the durable design, Asus has given it a 360-degree hinge to allow students to use it as a tablet. The laptop features an HD 720p webcam and stereo loudspeakers for attending classes and hosting meetings. There’s also a world-facing 5MP autofocus camera for capturing pictures and videos.