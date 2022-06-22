Asus Launches Gaming Tablet Flow Z13 Tuf Dash F15 In India Check Price Features

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has introduced a new Flow Z line-up of laptops with the ROG Flow Z13. The machine is a detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet. The gaming tablet is launched along with the refreshed TUF Dash F15 2022 model. The ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop comes with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Alongside the Flow Z13, Asus also launched the new TUF Dash F15. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch globally on July 5: Everything we know so far

Buying options

The new 2-in-1 gaming tablet/laptop comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and FHD 120Hz touch panel options. The USP is the weight that comes down to just 1.1kg. Also Read - Asus announces ROG Flow X16, ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE gaming laptops: Check details

Availability and Pricing

The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990 respectively, both online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital). Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, 5 more laptops in India: Check details

ROG Flow Z13

The ROG Flow Z13 will be equipped with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. To extend the graphics capability of the machine, the user will be able to add the extra horsepower and I/O expansion with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs.

Users will be able to connect it to the 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, or this year’s new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes options from the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GDDR6 12G. The Flow Z13 also features the MUX Switch. The MUX Switch reduces in-game latencies and boosts performance by up to 10%, according to Asus. It also features two display options (both are touch panels), a 4K 60Hz display with 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage.

TUF Dash F15

The TUF Dash F15 will come with up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU (6 Performance cores + 4 efficiency cores), the TUF Dash powers through everyday work and hardcore play. To elevate the visual experience, users can choose between a 165Hz QHD panel as well as a 300Hz FHD panel. The dual-firing speakers on the laptop now come with Dolby Atmos support. The new TUF Dash F15 too features the MUX switch.