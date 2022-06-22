comscore Asus launches gaming tablet Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 in India: Check price, features
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Launches Gaming Tablet Flow Z13 Tuf Dash F15 In India Check Price Features
News

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

Laptops

The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990 respectively

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG Flow Z13 laptop launch

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has introduced a new Flow Z line-up of laptops with the ROG Flow Z13. The machine is a detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet. The gaming tablet is launched along with the refreshed TUF Dash F15 2022 model. The ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop comes with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Alongside the Flow Z13, Asus also launched the new TUF Dash F15. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch globally on July 5: Everything we know so far

Buying options

The new 2-in-1 gaming tablet/laptop comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and FHD 120Hz touch panel options. The USP is the weight that comes down to just 1.1kg. Also Read - Asus announces ROG Flow X16, ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE gaming laptops: Check details

Availability and Pricing

The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990 respectively, both online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital). Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, 5 more laptops in India: Check details

ROG Flow Z13

The ROG Flow Z13 will be equipped with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. To extend the graphics capability of the machine, the user will be able to add the extra horsepower and I/O expansion with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs.

Users will be able to connect it to the 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, or this year’s new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes options from the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GDDR6 12G. The Flow Z13 also features the MUX Switch. The MUX Switch reduces in-game latencies and boosts performance by up to 10%, according to Asus. It also features two display options (both are touch panels), a 4K 60Hz display with 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage.

TUF Dash F15

The TUF Dash F15 will come with up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU (6 Performance cores + 4 efficiency cores), the TUF Dash powers through everyday work and hardcore play. To elevate the visual experience, users can choose between a 165Hz QHD panel as well as a 300Hz FHD panel. The dual-firing speakers on the laptop now come with Dolby Atmos support. The new TUF Dash F15 too features the MUX switch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 1:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 22, 2022 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features
Laptops
Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

automobile

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video

Hands On

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video

News

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users

News

Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999