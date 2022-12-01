Asus today expanded its lineup of business laptops in India by launching new ExpertBook laptops in the country. The company today launched the ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B7, ExpertBook B2, ExpertBook B3, the ExpertBook B9 and the ExpertBook B1 laptops in the country. All of these laptops are powered by the 12th-gen Intel core processors, and they have been built using MIL-STD 810H US military standards. In addition to that, they also come with features such as Intel vPro platform, an integrated fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for face login, a physical webcam shield and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro now available for purchase on Vijay Sales

As far as availability is concerned, Asus said that all of these new ExpertBook laptops will be available in India via Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.

Here is everything you need to know about Asus' new ExpertBook laptops:

ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip

Both the ExpertBook B5 and the ExpertBook B5 Flip come with a 14-inch full HD anti-glare display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. While the ExpertBook B5 comes with a 180-degree hinge that enables users to lay the laptop flat on a table, the ExpertBook B5 Flip comes with a 360-degree hinge that enables users to fold the laptop on either side.

Beyond this, both the laptops are powered by either Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i5 processors that is paired with the Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 8GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and up to 4TB of PCle 4.0 storage. They come with a backlit keyboard and a Precision Touchpad, HD IR camera with a physical shield and integrated stereo speakers with AI noise cancellation technology.

For connectivity, these laptops have two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Gigabit RJ45 LAN port, a Kensington lock slot, an audio jack, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. They come with a 63Whr three-cell Li-ion polymer battery and it runs Windows 11 Pro.

ExpertBook B7 Flip

It runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by either Intel Core i7 processor or Intel Core i5 processor that is coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics or Intel UHD graphics. On the display front, the laptop is available in two screen variants. One with a 14-inch display with QHD+ resolution and 400 nits of peak brightness and the other with a 14-inch display and a FHD+ resolution with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Both the versions come with support for up to 64GB of 4800MHz memory and up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 storage space.

This laptop comes with a backlit keyboard, with a Precision touchpad, Harman Kardon certified stereo speakers with AI noise-cancellation technology, and 720p HD camera with a physical shield. For connectivity, the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, a mini-Display port, a smart card reader, a nano SIM card reader, a micro-HDMI to Gigabit RJ45 LAN port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Kensington nano lock slot, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It is backed by a 63Whr three-cell Li-polymer battery with support for a 65W USB-C PD fast charger.

ExpertBook B2 series

It comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch display variants with flip and clamshell design option. The ExpertBook B2 series includes a total of four variants with model numbers B2402CBA, B2402FBA, B2502CBA and B2502FBA with both the 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants being available in Flip and clamshell design options.

The clamshell ExpertBook B2 is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core vPro processors options in i3, i5 and i7 variants that is coupled with up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz of memory. Assus says that the ExpertBook B2 series comes with an IR HD webcam with face recognition technology, a smart card reader, a backlit keyboard and a hardware TMP 2.0 chip. This laptop series also features Asus’ AI noise-cancelling technology and the ClearVoice Mic feature that can filter out ambient noise and, in multi-presenter mode, normalize all individual voices from different positions for optimum group conference call quality.

ExpertBook B3 Flip

The ExpertBook B3 Flip is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core™ i7 CPU and it comes with a 14-inch display with TÜV Rheinland-certification. It has a 360-degree hinge and a backlit keyboard. It also has a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology that users 3D noise-reduction (3DNR) technology, and a physical webcam shield for privacy.

ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 comes with a 14-inch NanoEdge display and is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics that is coupled with 32 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz memory and up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support from RAID 0 and RAID 1 configurations. It has Intel Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity and it has a webcam for video calls and an IR camera and a smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login. It also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.

This laptop packs a 66Wh battery, which the company says can last for a full day on a single charge. It also has fast-charging support that charges the laptop up to 60 percent in around 49 minutes. Additional features include up to four 360-degree far-field microphones and Harman Kardon-certified speakers, Amazon Alexa integration, plus a built-in light bar that illuminates during the interaction, and Asus NumberPad 2.0.

ExpertBook B14

The ExpertBook B14 is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with support for up to 48 GB of RAM, and up to an ultrafast 1TB Gen 4 SSD and a spacious 2 TB HDD. For connectivity it has various ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, LAN, microSD, and an audio combo jack. It features support for up to two external 4K UHD displays and it also has the company’s two-way AI noise-cancelling technology. Additional features include a aluminium-alloy lid, power-key fingerprint sensor, shielded webcam, and TPM 2.0 for added security.