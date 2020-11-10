Asus has announced its updated lineup of lightweight ultrabook models for the Indian market. The new VivoBook and ZenBook laptops are using the latest Intel 11th Gen processors, promising significant performance boosts over the older models. The laptops come with updated designs as well as more accessible price tags. The most affordable model you can buy right is the VivoBook Ultra K15 starting at Rs 42,990. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India: Check new price and specifications

The updated lineup of laptops includes VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), and ZenBook 14 (UX425). Asus says the Intel 11th Gen processors offer significant performance gains over the older generation models. The ZenBook 14 is the most premium model featuring the Intel Iris XE graphics as well as a dedicated NVIDIA MX450 GPU, along with a touchscreen display and a sleek design. Also Read - Asus ExpertBook P2 Review: Versatility for the workaholic

Asus Intel 11th Gen series laptops specifications

As we stated earlier, the ZenBook 14 is the most premium model in the updated Intel 11th Gen lineup of laptops. The ZenBook 14 costs Rs 82,990 and comes with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with Iris XE graphics as well as NVIDIA MX450 GPU. The base model comes with Core i5 processor to keep the costs low. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review: The future evolved

Users can configure up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM as well as up to 512GB SSD PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with display/full range (5V~20V) of charging, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.0a, and 1 x MicroSD Reader. There’s Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

The ZenBook 14 comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300 nits panel with a 100 percent sRGB color space. Asus has baked in an IR sensor for biometric verification in this laptop. The 67WHr battery is rated to offer up to 21 hours of battery life and the 65W fast charging system can fill up the battery to 60 per cent in 49 minutes.

ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 laptops come with significant enhancements to design with new color options such as Bespoke Black, Dreamy White, and Cobalt Blue for Vivobook Ultra 14/15. These VivoBook models let users choose from Intel Core i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 processors. The series offers an option to choose between 14 and 15.6-inches display size, with varying levels of connectivity options and storage. One can choose up to 512GB of SSD storage as well as up to 1TB of HDD storage.

The VivoBook Ultra K15 starts at Rs 42,990 for the base model with the Core i3 processor. The VivoBook Ultra 15 starts at Rs 43,990 whereas the VivoBook Ultra 14 will set you back by Rs 59,990.