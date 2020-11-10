comscore Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook laptops in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen laptops in India starting at Rs 42,990: Check details
News

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen laptops in India starting at Rs 42,990: Check details

Laptops

Asus has launched a host of new Intel 11th Gen chip powered laptops in India, starting at Rs 42,990. The laptops will be available with major retailers and e-commerce sites.

  • Published: November 10, 2020 3:21 PM IST
ZenBook_14_UX425_ICL_Product photo_2G_Pine Grey_13_NumberPad

Asus has announced its updated lineup of lightweight ultrabook models for the Indian market. The new VivoBook and ZenBook laptops are using the latest Intel 11th Gen processors, promising significant performance boosts over the older models. The laptops come with updated designs as well as more accessible price tags. The most affordable model you can buy right is the VivoBook Ultra K15 starting at Rs 42,990. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India: Check new price and specifications

The updated lineup of laptops includes VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), and ZenBook 14 (UX425). Asus says the Intel 11th Gen processors offer significant performance gains over the older generation models. The ZenBook 14 is the most premium model featuring the Intel Iris XE graphics as well as a dedicated NVIDIA MX450 GPU, along with a touchscreen display and a sleek design. Also Read - Asus ExpertBook P2 Review: Versatility for the workaholic

Asus Intel 11th Gen series laptops specifications

As we stated earlier, the ZenBook 14 is the most premium model in the updated Intel 11th Gen lineup of laptops. The ZenBook 14 costs Rs 82,990 and comes with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with Iris XE graphics as well as NVIDIA MX450 GPU. The base model comes with Core i5 processor to keep the costs low. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review: The future evolved

asus

Users can configure up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM as well as up to 512GB SSD PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with display/full range (5V~20V) of charging, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.0a, and 1 x MicroSD Reader. There’s Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

The ZenBook 14 comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300 nits panel with a 100 percent sRGB color space. Asus has baked in an IR sensor for biometric verification in this laptop. The 67WHr battery is rated to offer up to 21 hours of battery life and the 65W fast charging system can fill up the battery to 60 per cent in 49 minutes.

ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14/15 and VivoBook Ultra K15 laptops come with significant enhancements to design with new color options such as Bespoke Black, Dreamy White, and Cobalt Blue for Vivobook Ultra 14/15. These VivoBook models let users choose from Intel Core i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 processors. The series offers an option to choose between 14 and 15.6-inches display size, with varying levels of connectivity options and storage. One can choose up to 512GB of SSD storage as well as up to 1TB of HDD storage.

The VivoBook Ultra K15 starts at Rs 42,990 for the base model with the Core i3 processor. The VivoBook Ultra 15 starts at Rs 43,990 whereas the VivoBook Ultra 14 will set you back by Rs 59,990.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2020 3:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
News
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

News

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Mobiles

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Mobiles

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India

Laptops

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन का ऐक्वमरीन ग्रीन कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Realme का नया स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकता है C-सीरीज में क्वालकॉम प्रोसेसर

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के 5G मॉडल्स की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं

Nokia 8 V 5G UW स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi Note 9 5G सीरीज में इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकते हैं नए स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
News
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India

Laptops

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India
Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India
Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

News

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect
Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Mobiles

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers