ASUS unveiled its new 2022 lineup of Vivobook Pro series, Vivobook S series and Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Artist Edition laptops at an online launch event. During the launch event ‘The Pinnacle of Performance’, Asus produced a lightshow on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The lightshow on the Burj Khalifa focused on the latest technological advancements in Asus Zenbook and Vivobook laptops

Asus Vivobook laptops aim to provide good performance for daily productivity, good display quality for entertainment, and long-lasting battery life.

Vivobook Pro series Design

The Vivobook Pro series is designed for aspiring creators, according to the company. New models for 2022 include the 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7601/M7601), the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (K6501/M6501), the 14.5-inch Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7401), the 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602), and the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502/K6500/M6500).

Vivobook Pro series Performance

These creator laptops feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors with up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, studio-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. For heat dissipation, ASUS uses IceCool Pro thermal technology.

Vivobook Pro series Display

The 16-inch model gets a 3.2K 120 Hz OLED display, the 15.6-inch gets a 2.8K 120 Hz OLED display and then there’s a 4K 60 Hz OLED NanoEdge 600-nit display. The displays are Pantone validated for industry-standard color rendering, up to VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified for high contrast and deep blacks and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. For eye care, they are also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue-light emissions.

Vivobook Pro series Connectivity

The buyers will also get 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 or USB 4 port and HDMI 2.1, along with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports, an SD Express 7.0 microSD card reader, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, and WiFi 6E for connectivity.

Vivobook Pro series laptops also gets Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos audio system, which uses a smart amplifier. Users will also get video a FHD webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology.

Vivobook S series

Vivobook S series focuses on the thin and light architecture. They come with a chassis profile starting at a thickness of 17.9 mm thin and weighing from as little as 1.6 kg.

The 2022 Vivobook S series lineup includes the 14.5-inch Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402/M5402), the 16-inch Vivobook S 16X OLED (S5602/M5602), the 14-inch Vivobook S 14 OLED (K3402/M3402), and the 15.6-inch Vivobook S 15 OLED (K3502/M3502).

These laptops feature metal lids for the S 14/15 models or an all-metal construction for the S 14X/16X models. The laptops will sell in Indie Black, Neutral Grey or Brave Green for S 14/15, and Midnight Black, Solar Silver or Sand Grey for S 14X/16X — and a raised logo tab on the lid.

Performance

Buyers will get up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H (with Intel Evo certification on selected models) or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPUs, along with Intel Iris Xe or AMD Radeon graphics, upgradable 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. Asus claims that the Vivobook S series laptops are some of the first thin and light laptops in their class capable of CPU performance up to a 45-watt thermal design power (TDP).

This gives them a benchmark performance in Cinebench R20 that’s up to 2.1X faster than the previous generation. Asus uses IceCool thermal technology that it claims prevents throttling.

Display

The Vivobook S series laptops use OLED NanoEdge displays with resolutions of up to 4K and response times as low as 0.2 ms. They feature 14.5-inch and 15.6-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED panels. These displays have 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified and are PANTONE Validated for color accuracy.

For audio, you’ll get Harman Kardon-certified audio system and Asus AI Noise-Canceling Technology. The laptops get a physical webcam shield and Asus 3DNR technology.

Connectivity

All new Vivobook models include either an ultrafast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C or USB 4 port that supports fast charging and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, and an advanced HDMI 2.1 port that supports up to two 4K 120 Hz or one 8K 60 Hz external monitors.