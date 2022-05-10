Asus Launches New Zenbook Pro With Dual Screens Check Details

ASUS launched the new 2022 line-up Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series laptops at an online launch event. The new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S portfolios include standard, convertible and dual-display laptops ranging in size from 13 inches to 17.3 inches. The new Zenbook laptops get 12th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series processors, up to GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with the benefits of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem. Also Read - Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

The 2022 Asus Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series all feature visual details such as stepped diamond-cut edge highlights and the new ASUS monogram ‘A’ lid logo. Asus claims that the emphasis is on elegance and portability combined with performance. Also Read - ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The flagship model in the new line-up is Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with a weight of 2.4 kg. It uses aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminum alloy — that’s 16.9 mm slim.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is an NVIDIA Studio validated laptop, powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

The laptop uses a new ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system, which uses two IceBlades fans, each with 97 3D-curved blades. These cool the vapor chamber and the 5 mm heat pipe from the CPU and GPU, and the hot air is vented to the exterior via the new AAS Ultra mechanism, with its 14.5 mm lift that also tilts the keyboard by 7 degrees.

The CPU and GPU can run at up to a 140 W combined TDP in Performance mode without throttling, and can run quieter than 40 dB in Standard mode. The 96 Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 60 Hz 550-nit Dolby Vision touchscreen that’s Pantone Validated and gets 100% DCI-P3 gamut, and is Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified.

Asus also provides a rotary controller for precise fingertip control of creative apps; and an enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is also a dual-screen creator laptop. Asus claims it is the world’s first 14.5-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED laptop. It features a bigger next-gen 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the AAS Ultra auto-tilting design.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is Intel Evo-certified. The flagship gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H processor and creator-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU. The components are cooled by ASUS IceCool Plus technology, aided by the AAS Ultra mechanism.

The laptop gets a primary 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 main Dolby Vision touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, an upgraded peak brightness of 500 nits, Pantone Validated color accuracy, and 100% DCI-P3 gamut, as well as TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

For users requiring a larger display, the existing 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 Duo OLED (UX582) has been updated for 2022, and now features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

Zenbook Pro series

In addition to the flagship 14.5-inch and 16-inch models, the Zenbook Pro series also includes the new 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) convertible laptop, and Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702), the first-ever 17.3-inch Zenbook.

The Intel Evo-certified Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is equipped with 15.6-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED touchscreen, and is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the all-new Intel Arc A370M discrete graphics

The laptops get a combined ambient light and RGB color sensor which allows automatic brightness and color adjustment. The laptop also features Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system.

Zenbook Pro 17 features a 17.3-inch 2.5K IPS NanoEdge Dolby Vision touchscreen that’s PANTONE Validated with an 165 Hz refresh rate, up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. There’s a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos audio system driven by an amplifier.

Zenbook S series

The Zenbook S series also gains two new 13.3-inch models designed for portability. The Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED, and Zenbook S 13 OLED come with 360° ErgoLift hinge, Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED lets users work or play in any mode they choose: laptop, tent, stand, tablet — or anything in between.

It is just 1.1 kg light and 14.9 mm thin and there’s up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.