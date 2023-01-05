Asus at CES launched quite a few laptops with OLED displays and Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs. The laptops also come with up to 13th gen Intel Core i9 processors and the latest Windows 11 operating system. Also Read - CES 2023: Asus launches new Strix Scar, Zephyrus, Flow series laptops, check details

The new laptops arrive in the Zenbook, Vivobook, Pro Art, and ExpertBook lineups.

Asus showcases nine OLED laptops at CES



Just like last year, Asus has showcased a new range of OLED laptops. This time around, the laptops are powered by 13th gen Intel CPUs and up to Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is the company’s new premium laptop with a 14.5-inch 120Hz OLED display having 2.8K resolution. As you’d expect, it has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and RTX 4070 GPU. It packs a 76Wh battery.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The next laptop is the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED. It comes with a 16-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution, HDR, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-13905H paired with RTX 4080 GPU. It packs a 96Wh battery.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Moving to the non-pro lineup, there are two laptops – Asus Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. Both come with a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The 14x OLED has a 120Hz refresh rate and the 14 Flip OLED has a 90Hz refresh rate. The Flip version has 360-degree folding support, whereas, the 14X OLED has 180-degree folding support.

The 14X OLED is powered by Intel Core H-series processors and has support up to RTX 3050 GPUs. On the other hand, the 14 Flip OLED is powered by the Intel Core P-Series processor. The duo has a Harman Kardon speaker setup and Dolby Atmos audio.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, Vivobook 16X 3D OLED

Asus’ Vivobook Pro lineup for the year has 16X OLED and 16X 3D OLED. Both share a similar specs sheet with the major difference being the screen. The 16X comes in two choices – a 16-inch HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution or a 16-inch IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution.

The 16X OLED 3D has a 16-inch 120Hz 3D OLED display with a 3.2K resolution. Both laptops are powered by the Intel Core HX series processors with RTX laptop GPUs. Both have up to 2TB of storage options and a dedicated MUX switch.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED

The 16 OLED has a 16-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 3.2k resolution. It is powered by Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. It has a 90Wh battery and support for up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED has a 16-inch 3D OLED display with a 3.2K resolution. It is powered by Intel Core HX series processors and an RTX laptop-series GPU. Both laptops come with a MUX switch.

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED

Asus’ ExpertBook B9 is an enterprise laptop featuring a 14-inch OLED display with QHD resolution. It boots on Windows 11 and has Intel vPro support for Enterprise-grade security. It has a Full-HD webcam and a fingerprint login button.

Except for the ExpertBook B9, all other laptops will be available starting in Q2 of this year. The ExpertBook will go on sale starting in Q3. As for the pricing, Asus will soon reveal the details.