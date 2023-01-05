comscore Asus unveils nine OLED laptops at CES 2023: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Launches Nine New Oled Laptops Across Zenbook Vivobook Pro Art And Expertbook Lineups
News

Asus launches nine new OLED laptops across Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt, and ExpertBook lineups

Laptops

Here are all the Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt, and Expertbook laptops unveiled by Asus at CES 2023.

Highlights

  • Asus launches nine OLED laptops at CES.
  • Asus ZenBook lineup comes with up to Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 4080 GPU.
  • Asus Vivobook comes in the lower range with up to 165Hz panels and Windows 11.
Asus Zenbook 16X

Asus at CES launched quite a few laptops with OLED displays and Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs. The laptops also come with up to 13th gen Intel Core i9 processors and the latest Windows 11 operating system. Also Read - CES 2023: Asus launches new Strix Scar, Zephyrus, Flow series laptops, check details

The new laptops arrive in the Zenbook, Vivobook, Pro Art, and ExpertBook lineups. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

Asus showcases nine OLED laptops at CES

Asus laptops 2023 Also Read - Asus launches two new small PCs in India, prices start at Rs 34,790

Just like last year, Asus has showcased a new range of OLED laptops. This time around, the laptops are powered by 13th gen Intel CPUs and up to Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is the company’s new premium laptop with a 14.5-inch 120Hz OLED display having 2.8K resolution. As you’d expect, it has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and RTX 4070 GPU. It packs a 76Wh battery.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The next laptop is the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED. It comes with a 16-inch OLED display with 3.2K resolution, HDR, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-13905H paired with RTX 4080 GPU. It packs a 96Wh battery.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Moving to the non-pro lineup, there are two laptops – Asus Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. Both come with a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The 14x OLED has a 120Hz refresh rate and the 14 Flip OLED has a 90Hz refresh rate. The Flip version has 360-degree folding support, whereas, the 14X OLED has 180-degree folding support.

The 14X OLED is powered by Intel Core H-series processors and has support up to RTX 3050 GPUs. On the other hand, the 14 Flip OLED is powered by the Intel Core P-Series processor. The duo has a Harman Kardon speaker setup and Dolby Atmos audio.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, Vivobook 16X 3D OLED

Asus’ Vivobook Pro lineup for the year has 16X OLED and 16X 3D OLED. Both share a similar specs sheet with the major difference being the screen. The 16X comes in two choices – a 16-inch HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution or a 16-inch IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution.

The 16X OLED 3D has a 16-inch 120Hz 3D OLED display with a 3.2K resolution. Both laptops are powered by the Intel Core HX series processors with RTX laptop GPUs. Both have up to 2TB of storage options and a dedicated MUX switch.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED

The 16 OLED has a 16-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 3.2k resolution. It is powered by Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. It has a 90Wh battery and support for up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED has a 16-inch 3D OLED display with a 3.2K resolution. It is powered by Intel Core HX series processors and an RTX laptop-series GPU. Both laptops come with a MUX switch.

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED

Asus’ ExpertBook B9 is an enterprise laptop featuring a 14-inch OLED display with QHD resolution. It boots on Windows 11 and has Intel vPro support for Enterprise-grade security. It has a Full-HD webcam and a fingerprint login button.

Except for the ExpertBook B9, all other laptops will be available starting in Q2 of this year. The ExpertBook will go on sale starting in Q3. As for the pricing, Asus will soon reveal the details.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2023 12:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

CES 2023: Sony Honda Mobility unveils EV concept Afeela
automobile
CES 2023: Sony Honda Mobility unveils EV concept Afeela
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched with improved ANC launched: What's new

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched with improved ANC launched: What's new

Microsoft to support for Windows 7, 8.1 on January 10: What to do next

Laptops

Microsoft to support for Windows 7, 8.1 on January 10: What to do next

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for cars of tomorrow

automobile

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for cars of tomorrow

Asus launches 13 new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Laptops

Asus launches 13 new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus launched nine new OLED laptops

Last day of Steam and Epic Games sale: Check best deals

Last day of Steam and Epic Games sale: Check best deals

Apple loses $1 trillion in market cap in one year

Redmi Note 12 5G series launch in India today: Live stream, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?