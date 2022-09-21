comscore Asus launches ROG Strix, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards
News

Laptops

The 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are powered by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

Asus RTX4090

Asus RTX4090 launched

Asus has announced that new ROG Strix and TUF Gaming graphics cards featuring the long-awaited NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series of GPUs will soon be available—starting with the GeForce RTX 4090 24GB, RTX 4080 16GB, and RTX 4080 12GB models. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop announced in India: Check price, specs, availability

Availability and Pricing

ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics cards will be available worldwide from the first half of October 2022. ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards will be available worldwide from the first half of November 2022. Please contact your local Asus representative for further information. Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, availability

The 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are powered by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. Asus claims it provides a jump in performance, neural rendering and other platform capabilities. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate confirmed to launch on September 19

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090

Asus claims ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 could be the best gaming card money can buy. The card is designed for ultra-high resolutions or super-fast refresh rates.

Asus claims to have built it with cooling as the top priority. The card’s 3.5-slot design consists of a die-cast metal frame, shroud, and backplate. The ultra-rigid structure uses frames with tight tolerances to prevent the PCB from sagging or warping, while still allowing good airflow through an enlarged pass-through vent along the back of the 357 mm long card

Asus has also rebuilt the heatsink design from the ground up, with a new vapor chamber and 30 percent more surface area for heat dissipation than the previous generation ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090.

ASUS also upgraded the Axial-tech fans, with a thicker design featuring seven blades and full barrier rings that provide 23.8 percent more airflow and 19.3 percent more pressure than the previous generation fans used on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090. With these improvements, ASUS was able to keep GPU temperatures and acoustics at similar levels to the previous generation model, despite the extra power.

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 has slightly thicker than its ROG sibling at 3.65 slots, the TUF model measures a bit shorter at 348 mm for wider case compatibility. The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 uses a die-cast unibody shroud that mates directly to an aluminum backplate to strengthen the overall structure and protect the PCB from sagging, while still offering lots of airflow.

A vent at the edge of the backplate allows even more air to flow through the fins from the larger Axial-tech fans, providing 20 percent more airflow than last generation’s TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Like the Strix variant, ASUS has also redesigned the TUF Gaming card’s cooling with a new vapor chamber. The eight heatpipes — five 8 mm and three 6 mm — offer an improvement in cooling potential, with 35 percent more contact area compared to the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

The new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB gets a 3.5-slot cooler design which uses the same die-cast metal frame, shroud, and backplate as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, providing rigidity for the PCB. At 357 mm long, it offers a sizeable heatsink for heat dissipation, as well as a backplate with an enlarged vent for airflow to pass through.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 4:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2022 4:41 PM IST
