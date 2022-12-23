Asus launches two new small PCs in India, prices start at Rs 34,790

Asus has launched two new small form factor (SFF) desktops in India. One is called the Asus ExpertCenter D500SD and another is known as Asus S500SD. The company claims the new D500SD is meant for business and “excels in delivering power, security, reliability, durability, and sustainability” in a compact size. The S500SD, on the other hand, is more suitable for individuals, giving enough “power through everyday tasks in your home.” Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

Commenting on this occasion, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, Asus India, said, “I’m extremely delighted to announce the launch of 2 new Asus desktop models – Asus ExpertCenter D5 (D500SD) and ASUS S5 (S500SD) are powered by the most desired, world No.1 Asus Motherboard, delivering class leading quality and durability. We are focused on delivering an all-around PC solution for our enterprise as well as retail consumers. Despite their Sleek and Compact Form Factor both the models pack in large number of ports and include a standard size hard disk slot for easy upgrade and maintenance.” Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

Asus ExpertCenter D500SD price and specifications

The D500SD comes in a 9L size, having 33.96cm thickness and a 5kg weight. It features a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, which offers security to the entire system. It is powered by up to Intel Core i5-12400 six-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz with up to 4.4GHz Turbo Boost. It has a maximum RAM capacity of 64GB used on two DIMM slots. The PC supports both SSD PCIe and HDD without an optical drive. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 review: A gaming phone that charms with its wits and style

On the backside, it has a LAN RJ45 port, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, one headphone jack, one line-in, one mic in, one HDMI 1.4 port, one VGA port, two PS2, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports. The front part of the PC has a headphone jack, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. If you want to expand the memory, the PC has one free PCIe 4.0 X 16 slot, two PCIe 3.0 X 1 slot, one M.2 Wi-Fi connector, two M.2 storage connector, and two DDR4 U-DIMM slots. The PC supports both wired keyboard and wired optical mouse, but you can also attach wireless ones using Bluetooth. You get MyASUS built-in app on the PC, as well as Fan profile and Link to MyASUS on the interface.

The price of the Asus ExpertCenter D500SD has not been revealed because it will be commercially available to enterprises. Asus said it will become available starting December 23.

Asus S500SD price and specifications

The Asus S500SD is individual-oriented and can be used by family members for office and school related work. Featuring a 9L size, the Asus S500SD also uses the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for boot security. It can be powered by up to Intel Core i-12400 processor at 2.5GHz clock speed with 4.4GHz Turbo Boost speed. The PC comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home along with Microsoft Office – Home and Student 2021. There is up to 64GB of memory on the PC with support for both SSD PCIe x4 and HDD storage technologies. There is no optical drive in this PC, as well.

On the backside of the Asus S500SD, you get one headphone out, one line-in, one mic in, one RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI 1.4 port, one VGA port, two PS2, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports. The front side of the PC includes one headphone jack, one 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. You get expansion slots for PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 SSDs and M.2 connectors for Wi-Fi and storage. There are also two DDR4 U-DIMM slots on the PC. You get wired keyboard and wired optical mouse support, as well.

The Asus S500SD costs Rs 34,790 and will begin selling from December 23 at Asus Exclusive Stores across the country.