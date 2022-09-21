ASUS launches Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) on Flipkart: Check price, availability and more

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS on Wednesday launched its new Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) laptop in the Indian market and it will be available on Flipkart. The company has introduced the new Vivobook 14 (X1402) with touch screen capability as well as technologically sophisticated versatility in a sleek form factor. ASUS Vivobook 14 is equipped with up to the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor and will be available at a starting price of R 49,990.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “Flipkart, being one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, promises the best customer experience and we’re delighted to partner with them and bring our customers all new powerful Vivobook 14 (X1402). We look forward to continuing our long-term association for better customer experience and growth.”

The Asus Vivobook 14 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1240P processor backed with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSDs storage capacity. It is 19.9mm thick and is military-grade certified with MIL-STD 810H parameters. The laptop’s Full HD 14-inch IPS display features slim bezels with an immersive 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and comfortable wide 178 degrees viewing angle.

The device houses 42 WHrs battery along with 65W fast charging. The Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) is packed with all the I/O ports needed for easy connectivity to modern devices and peripherals. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), USB 2.0, full-sized HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio jack. The Vivobook 14 comes in two pleasing color variants – Quiet Blue and Icelight Silver.

ASUS recently launched a new convertible notebook dubbed ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable. As the name suggests, it comes with a detachable keyboard. The notebook is said to be the first Windows laptop to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. It also comes with a stylus pen and is loaded with the latest Windows 11 Pro.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1920 X 1200) resolution and 320 nits of brightness. It has a 121 percent sRGB color gamut and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The notebook comes with a 2-in-1 design, where you can use it as a landscape laptop or a portrait tablet. It comes with a detachable keyboard, which means you can use the notebook the way you want. One of the notable highlights of the tablet is the chipset.