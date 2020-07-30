comscore Asus launches ZenBook 13, 14 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India
News

Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India

Laptops

Asus has introduced the new ZenBook 14 and the ZenBook 13 laptops along with VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 laptops.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 11:58 AM IST
ASUS ZenBook 14 425

Taiwanese computer maker Asus has launched two new laptops is each of the ZenBook and VivoBook categories in India today. The company has introduced the new ZenBook 14 and the ZenBook 13 laptops along with VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 laptops. The ZenBook lineup is primarily aimed at the business segment of users while the VivoBook is more all inclusive. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 listing spotted on Amazon India, could launch soon in India

Asus Zenbook 14 and 13: Specs and features

The Asus ZenBook 14 and 13 comes with lightweight, diamond-cut aluminum alloy construction. The new ZenBooks are powered by Intel’s latest 10th Gen Ice Lake processors that are built on a 10nm process. These come equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs. The ZenBook 13 and 14 come with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, standard HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with a microSD card reader. Also Read - Asus to discontinue the ROG Phone II in India

The ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 weigh merely 1.11 kg and 1.17 kg respectively. Both models feature a slim side profile of 13.9 mm. The 13.3-inch ZenBook 13 and 14-inch ZenBook 14 come with Full HD display and slim 2.5 to 2.9 mm NanoEdge bezels. It also features Second generation NumberPad 2.0 and edge-to-edge keyboard with independent function keys.

Asus VivoBook S14 and Ultra K14: Specs and features

The two new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 from Asus feature 10th gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processors respectively. The VivoBook S14 features the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU along with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is ideal for office, home and student users. The VivoBook Ultra K14 comes with options for either 4GB or 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD.

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review: Impressive mid-range laptop in a crowded market

Also Read

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review: Impressive mid-range laptop in a crowded market

In terms of colors the VivoBook S14 comes with options for Indie Black, Resolute Red, Gaia Green and Dreamy White. While the VivoBook Ultra K14 has options for Indie Black, Transparent Silver and Hearty Gold.

Price

In terms of pricing both the Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 and ZenBook 13 UX325 will be starting from Rs 79,990. While the Asus VivoBook S14 S433 will be starting from Rs 67,990 and VivoBook Ultra K14 K423 will be starting from Rs 39,990.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 11:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India
Laptops
Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India
JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

News

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11

News

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

Most Popular

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;

Poco M2 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India

Laptops

Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Xiaomi's next smartphone may be more powerful than ROG Phone 3

News

Xiaomi's next smartphone may be more powerful than ROG Phone 3
Phones with Amoled Display in India

Top Products

Phones with Amoled Display in India

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया लॉन्च करेगी नया एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन Nokia 2.4, ये होंगी खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M31s आज भारत में 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Samsung Galaxy M31s आज भारत 6000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Redmi Note 9 भारत में आज Amazon पर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, 48MP कैमरा वाले फोन की जानें कीमत

Poco M2 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा, 50000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन की जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500
News
JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500
OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11

News

OnePlus 8T allegedly spotted on GeekBench with Android 11
Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications
Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;

News

Redmi Note 9 sale at 12 pm today via Amazon;
Poco M2 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers