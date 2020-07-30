Taiwanese computer maker Asus has launched two new laptops is each of the ZenBook and VivoBook categories in India today. The company has introduced the new ZenBook 14 and the ZenBook 13 laptops along with VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 laptops. The ZenBook lineup is primarily aimed at the business segment of users while the VivoBook is more all inclusive. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 listing spotted on Amazon India, could launch soon in India

Asus Zenbook 14 and 13: Specs and features

The Asus ZenBook 14 and 13 comes with lightweight, diamond-cut aluminum alloy construction. The new ZenBooks are powered by Intel's latest 10th Gen Ice Lake processors that are built on a 10nm process. These come equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs. The ZenBook 13 and 14 come with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, standard HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with a microSD card reader.

The ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 weigh merely 1.11 kg and 1.17 kg respectively. Both models feature a slim side profile of 13.9 mm. The 13.3-inch ZenBook 13 and 14-inch ZenBook 14 come with Full HD display and slim 2.5 to 2.9 mm NanoEdge bezels. It also features Second generation NumberPad 2.0 and edge-to-edge keyboard with independent function keys.

Asus VivoBook S14 and Ultra K14: Specs and features

The two new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 from Asus feature 10th gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processors respectively. The VivoBook S14 features the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU along with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is ideal for office, home and student users. The VivoBook Ultra K14 comes with options for either 4GB or 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD.

In terms of colors the VivoBook S14 comes with options for Indie Black, Resolute Red, Gaia Green and Dreamy White. While the VivoBook Ultra K14 has options for Indie Black, Transparent Silver and Hearty Gold.

Price

In terms of pricing both the Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 and ZenBook 13 UX325 will be starting from Rs 79,990. While the Asus VivoBook S14 S433 will be starting from Rs 67,990 and VivoBook Ultra K14 K423 will be starting from Rs 39,990.