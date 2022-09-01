comscore Forget foldable phones, Asus has launched a foldable laptop: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Launches Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Foldable Laptop Check Price Specs Availability
News

Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Laptops

Asus' foldable laptop costs $3,499 and it will be available in the markets across the globe in the final quarter of 2022.

Asus foldable laptop

Image: Asus

Asus, back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, had showcased its foldable laptop dubbed as the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Now, at IFA 2022, the company formally launched its foldable laptop. The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch OLED display that can be folded into two 12.5-inch displays. The company’s foldable laptop costs $3,499 (Rs 2,78,512 approximately) in the US and it will be available in the markets across the globe in the final quarter of 2022. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate confirmed to launch on September 19

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop specifications and features

As far as the features are concerned, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop comes with a 17.3-inch large OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ration and a 2.5K resolution that folds in the middle to create two seamless 12.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a resolution of 1920 x 1280. It comes with MIL-STD-810H US military grade certification and a 180-degree hinge. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 a.k.a Zenfone 9z tipped to launch tomorrow in India: Check details

The foldable OLED touchscreen has a touch response time if 0.2ms and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It features support for Dolby Vision and PANTONE and TÜV Rheinland certification. This display quality is coupled with a quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The laptop comes with a host of usage modes — desktop, laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), laptop (with virtual keyboard), tablet, reader and extended — that are aimed at enabling users to use the laptop in a way that is best suited to their needs.

As far as the internals are concerned, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics that are coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage space. It is backed by a 75Whrs four-cell Lithium-ion battery.

For connectivity, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop comes with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for fast charging technology, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, and a 3.5mm combo jack. In addition to this, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED include a HD IR camera, an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature, and a 5MP AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 9:55 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Infinix Note 12 Pro with a 108MP triple rear camera setup to go on sale in India today
Deals
Infinix Note 12 Pro with a 108MP triple rear camera setup to go on sale in India today
Realme Buds Air 3S launch set for September 6

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 3S launch set for September 6

Mahindra XUV400 electric first official teaser released: Watch video

automobile

Mahindra XUV400 electric first official teaser released: Watch video

Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform: Report

Apps

Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform: Report

Ubisoft launches new battle royale game to rival BGMI on Android, iOS

Gaming

Ubisoft launches new battle royale game to rival BGMI on Android, iOS

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

Forget foldable phones, Asus has launched a foldable laptop

Meta takes down 25 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and 2 million from Instagram

Mahindra XUV400 electric first official teaser released: Watch video

Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform: Report

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

News

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart