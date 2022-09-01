Asus, back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, had showcased its foldable laptop dubbed as the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Now, at IFA 2022, the company formally launched its foldable laptop. The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch OLED display that can be folded into two 12.5-inch displays. The company’s foldable laptop costs $3,499 (Rs 2,78,512 approximately) in the US and it will be available in the markets across the globe in the final quarter of 2022. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate confirmed to launch on September 19

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop specifications and features

As far as the features are concerned, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop comes with a 17.3-inch large OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ration and a 2.5K resolution that folds in the middle to create two seamless 12.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a resolution of 1920 x 1280. It comes with MIL-STD-810H US military grade certification and a 180-degree hinge.

The foldable OLED touchscreen has a touch response time if 0.2ms and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It features support for Dolby Vision and PANTONE and TÜV Rheinland certification. This display quality is coupled with a quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system.

The laptop comes with a host of usage modes — desktop, laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), laptop (with virtual keyboard), tablet, reader and extended — that are aimed at enabling users to use the laptop in a way that is best suited to their needs.

As far as the internals are concerned, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics that are coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage space. It is backed by a 75Whrs four-cell Lithium-ion battery.

For connectivity, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop comes with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for fast charging technology, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, and a 3.5mm combo jack. In addition to this, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED include a HD IR camera, an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature, and a 5MP AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.