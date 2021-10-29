comscore Asus plans big with local setup, aims to capture 20% of India’s consumer laptop market
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players
News

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus in talks with local EMS providers to begin local manufacturing of its laptops in India aims to capture a 20 percent market share in the consumer laptop segment this year.

Asus

In what could be interesting, the Taiwanese tech firm is planning to set up local manufacturing of its laptops in India. The discussions with electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers to ‘evaluate the possibility’ of making products in the country were initiated in April this year. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 for multitasking to buy in October 2021

While the company aims to capture a 20 percent market share in the consumer laptop segment this year, Asus is in talks again with local EMS providers to begin local manufacturing of its laptops. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 50000 in India: Dell Inspiron 5578, Acer Aspire E, and more

“Like other brands/companies, we will need to work with the EMS players to leverage the PLI scheme. We are working with our EMS to align with the PLI scheme with the government. The talks are already ongoing. We don’t have a precise timeline, but we want to make it happen as early as possible,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India told ET outlet. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy for daily usage in October 2021

The executive had earlier noted India to be one of the top five countries globally and in Asia in terms of the PC market size. Asus cited to be number four consumer PC brand in India, the company grew close to 40 percent year-on-year in Q2, as per ET report.

“If we look at the overall market, India is the biggest consumer PC market in the entire Asia Pacific and a very important market for Asus as well. So, this year, we are aiming to capture 20% market share in the consumer laptop segment in India,” the executive told the publication.

Mr. Su said that India’s PC penetration still rides low at around 10 percent, however, the pandemic has boosted the growth for PCs and laptops. The company sees it as a big opportunity not just for themselves but for all PC makers to further invest in the country and meet the ongoing demand.

While the brand is known for bringing power-packed gaming machines, Asus is bidding high on the gaming PC market in the country as well especially with its ROG lineup. As for the mainstream laptop segment, the company is targeting to boost growth for thin and light laptops.

Till 2019, 2-in-1 only occupied around 5% of the entire PC market, making it a very niche segment. But in the first half of 2021, the segment has already occupied around 5% of the entire PC market, making it a very niche segment. But in the first half of 2021, the segment has already occupied close to 9% of the PC market,” Mr. Su told the outlet.

The executive cites that the offline channel still contributes to around 60 percent of India’s consumer PC market and going forward, the company plans to invest in their retail expansion. Currently, Asus has close to 150 exclusive stores in India and the company plans to expand it to around 200 by the end of this year. While Arnold had earlier revealed about the company closely monitoring the possibility for ‘made in India’ products, with the recent spike in demand, the firm now seems to set the next foot in the country.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
News
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Gaming

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players
Get the Best of Technology with Latest Intel-Powered Laptops

Brand Solution

Get the Best of Technology with Latest Intel-Powered Laptops
Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

Laptops

Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Up to 36 percent off on student laptops

Laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Up to 36 percent off on student laptops
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Honor X30 Max और Honor X30i फोन बड़े डिस्प्ले के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्या WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook ऐप का भी नाम बदल जाएगा, जानें डिटेल

Facebook ने बदला अपना नाम, अब Meta होगा नई पहचान

PUBG 14.2 अपडेट हुआ रोल आउट, गेम में आया Taego मैप और DBNO फीचर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए वायरलेस इयरबड्स और स्मार्टवॉच, दोनों हैं बजट डिवाइस

Latest Videos

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

News

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

News

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?
Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers