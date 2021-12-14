Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 with 4K OLED display, VivoBook Pro laptops launched: Price in India, specs

Asus expanding its laptops portfolio for creative professionals has launched an array of products in India on Tuesday. The new range of lineup aimed at content creators includes the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, and new VivoBook models- VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. The premium from the lot, StudioBook 16 OLED features a unique physical Asus Dial for making tweaks while editing and include Asus ProArt Lab, a dedicated program that aims to help the newbies in the industry.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro series price in India, availability

Starting with the flagship, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is priced in India at Rs 1,69,990. Consumers will be able to buy the premium laptop via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers including ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores from January.

As for the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED price for the Intel variant starts at Rs 74,990. Asus has brought an AMD model of the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED that will cost Rs 94,990. The VivoBook Pro 15 OLED price starts at Rs 1,04,990. Meanwhile, the VivoBook Pro 14X OLED price starts at Rs 94,990 for the Intel version, and the AMD model starts at Rs 1,09,990. Lastly, the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED costs Rs 1,24,990 for the base model. As for availability, the new VivoBook models will be up for purchase via online, brick-and-mortar stores from today, December 14.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED specifications

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED features a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel has PANTONE, Calman Verified certifications and VESA Display HDR 500 True Black accreditation.

Under the hood, Asus has embedded AMD Ryzen 5000 series, NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics, and NVIDIA Studio Drivers for enhanced performance. For better productivity with edits, Asus has implemented a tangible Asus Dial for intuitive adjustments, while working with the video/photo edit suite like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. The laptop has four PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSD support and gets up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. Connectivity options onboard include- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an SSD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, VivoBook Pro 15 OLED specs

The VivoBook Pro OLED series feature 14-inch and 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8K or FHD respective displays. As for CPU and GPU, Asus has added Ryzen 5000 H series or Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Storage configurations include-16GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. For intense thermal management, there is a dual-fan cooling system. Both laptops have WiFi-6 support and pack a 63Wh battery.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, VivoBook Pro 16X OLED specs

Moving to the Pro 14X, and 16X OLEDs, the laptops get 14-inch and 16-inch displays. At the helm sits either AMD Ryzen 5000 H series or Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Like the other VivoBook laptops in the lineup, they get the dual-fan cooling system, Wi-Fi 6. Other aspects include- DialPad on the touchpad for precise control of creative tools, dual-fan cooling system, and 96Wh battery.