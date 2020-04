Asus ROG launches new gaming laptop lineup with Intel 10th Gen CPUs

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday announced new gaming laptops with new 10th Generation Intel Core processors. The ‘ROG Spring 2020′ collection is led by the Zephyrus Duo 15 along with refreshed Zephyrus S, M, and G models. The company is yet to disclose price and availability of these new products. ROG Strix SCAR laptops are built with up to RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs along with 300 Hz panels and ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk laptop aims at opening new possibilities for personal expression, the company said in a statement.

These Asus ROG laptops feature a range of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs from NVIDIA, including the RTX 2070 SUPER and the range-topping RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs. According to the company, based on the latest NVIDIA Turing architecture, these GPUs take NVIDIA’s already-successful formula and dial it up.

Armed with CUDA cores for programmable shading, RT cores for ray tracing, and Tensor cores for AI-powered functions, RTX 20-series GPUs provide dedicated hardware for the acceleration of real-time, lifelike lighting, shadows and reflections.

To make sure that 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs perform up to their potential, ROG has introduced factory-applied liquid metal thermal compound across all 2020 Zephyrus and Strix models. Additionally, after launching 120 Hz display laptops, this time company has introduced first 300 Hz laptop displays promises the best gaming experiences yet. These displays will provide lightning-fast, crystal-clear visuals that heighten immersion while delivering the most fluid and responsive gameplay to date.

In another news, Asus recently started rolling out the latest Android 10 OS update for its ROG Phone 2 smartphone. The update has brought Android 10 features, including a system-wide dark theme, Live Caption feature and more. It also added several new system improvements and bug fixes.

Written with inputs from IANS