comscore Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs and all you need to know
News

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Laptops

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition comes with a AMD Ryzen 9 5800 CPU and a Radeon GPU. Here are all specs and features of this model.

Asus ROG Strix G15

After launching the updated version of its mainstream Intel-based ROG gaming laptops, Asus has now launched the successor to the ROG G series in India. Called the ROG Strix G Advantage Edition, the laptop only has a single model in India costing Rs 1,54,990 and will be available from August 11, 2021. The laptop will sell via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

The Strix G Advantage Edition is relying on the latest AMD internals. If you are wondering what the moniker “Advantage Edition” means, Asus says it refers to improved built quality and durability that comes courtesy of a new metal lid. “The stealthy original black colour has been paired with a red hinge cap and RGB lighting which can further be personalized to resonate with one’s gaming mood and needs. The new modernized design gave way to 85% screen-to-body ratio,” says Asus. Also Read - Asus ROG Flow X13 review: A power-packed convertible

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is built around an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor that is paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 memory. The GPU also gets up to 15 per cent graphics performance boost with the AMD SmartShift technology. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Asus ROG Strix G15

Asus is offering 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and you can add another 16GB RAM via the expandable socket. For storage, there’s a single 1TB PCIe SSD storage and buyers can expand it by another 1TB via the expandable slot. I/O ports on the ROG Strix G15 include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that also supports Display Port and a 100W PD charger. There’s also an RJ45 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an audio jack.

For audio, the laptop features a stereo speaker setup with smart AMP technology. The display itself is using an IPS LCD panel with QHD resolution and 3ms response time. There’s support for 100 per cent DCI-P3 colours and brightness levels of up to 300 nits. There’s a 90Wh battery that comes with a 280W charging adapter. Asus says that the charger can top up the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 9, 2021 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now offers 4GB data daily, free Zee5 premium subscription
Telecom
Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now offers 4GB data daily, free Zee5 premium subscription
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

Laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

Mumbai local train travel: How to get QR code-based universal travel pass

How To

Mumbai local train travel: How to get QR code-based universal travel pass

BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Gaming

BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Motorola Edge 20 series launched in India officially teased: What to expect?

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20 series launched in India officially teased: What to expect?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Realme Book Slim with USB-C charging teased for India

If you received a service discontinuation SMS from Airtel, don't panic it was just a bug

Xiaomi India announces to gift Mi 11 Ultra to all medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top 5 Upcoming mobile games

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

How to Stop people from adding you to WhatsApp Groups

Best Gaming RAMs in India: Acer Predator Apollo, Corsair Vengeance and more

Samsung Galaxy A52s roundup: Price, specs, everything we know so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

Laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021
Asus ROG Flow X13 review

Reviews

Asus ROG Flow X13 review
Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale last day: Best affordable student laptops available under Rs 30,000

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Pad 5 के स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक, Snapdragon 870 चिप और 6GB RAM से होगा लैस

iQOO 8 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई कई डिटेल्स, मिलेगी 120W की चार्जिंग

Vivo Y53s हुआ भारत में लॉन्च: जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG: New State ने अल्फा टेस्टिंग का किया ऐलान, इस तारीख से शुरू है रजिस्ट्रेशन

Free Fire Redeem Code 9 August: आज मिल रहे ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड, अभी ऐसे रिडीम करें कोड

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!
Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

Features

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!
How To Stop People From Adding You To WhatsApp Groups

Features

How To Stop People From Adding You To WhatsApp Groups
How to send message to an unknown number without saving it on WhatsApp

Features

How to send message to an unknown number without saving it on WhatsApp

News

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs
Laptops
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs
BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Gaming

BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible
Realme Book Slim with USB-C charging teased for India

Laptops

Realme Book Slim with USB-C charging teased for India
If you received a service discontinuation SMS from Airtel, don't panic it was just a bug

Telecom

If you received a service discontinuation SMS from Airtel, don't panic it was just a bug
Xiaomi India announces to gift Mi 11 Ultra to all medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

News

Xiaomi India announces to gift Mi 11 Ultra to all medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers