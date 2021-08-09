Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

After launching the updated version of its mainstream Intel-based ROG gaming laptops, Asus has now launched the successor to the ROG G series in India. Called the ROG Strix G Advantage Edition, the laptop only has a single model in India costing Rs 1,54,990 and will be available from August 11, 2021. The laptop will sell via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

The Strix G Advantage Edition is relying on the latest AMD internals. If you are wondering what the moniker “Advantage Edition” means, Asus says it refers to improved built quality and durability that comes courtesy of a new metal lid. “The stealthy original black colour has been paired with a red hinge cap and RGB lighting which can further be personalized to resonate with one’s gaming mood and needs. The new modernized design gave way to 85% screen-to-body ratio,” says Asus. Also Read - Asus ROG Flow X13 review: A power-packed convertible

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is built around an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor that is paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 memory. The GPU also gets up to 15 per cent graphics performance boost with the AMD SmartShift technology. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Asus is offering 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and you can add another 16GB RAM via the expandable socket. For storage, there’s a single 1TB PCIe SSD storage and buyers can expand it by another 1TB via the expandable slot. I/O ports on the ROG Strix G15 include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that also supports Display Port and a 100W PD charger. There’s also an RJ45 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an audio jack.

For audio, the laptop features a stereo speaker setup with smart AMP technology. The display itself is using an IPS LCD panel with QHD resolution and 3ms response time. There’s support for 100 per cent DCI-P3 colours and brightness levels of up to 300 nits. There’s a 90Wh battery that comes with a 280W charging adapter. Asus says that the charger can top up the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes.