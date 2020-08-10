comscore Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 gaming laptops launched | BGR India
Asus ROG Strix gaming laptops with 10th gen Intel processors launched in India

  Published: August 10, 2020 4:34 PM IST
Asus has launched ROG Strix G15, G17, Strix Scar 15, and Strix Scar 17 gaming laptops in India. These devices come with 10th gen Intel processors. The new laptops from Asus are ship with custom intelligent cooling solutions, backlit chiclet keyboard, triple SSD storage solution, Faster RAM, WiFi 6, and NanoEdge display. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review: A turning point for laptops

The newly launched Asus laptops offer a NanoEdge display with super-slim bezels. They comes in three different color schemes, including Glacier Blue Original Black, and Strix G Electro Punk. The Asus ROG Strix G15/G17 and Strix Scar 15/17 boasts of a liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly. This is said to reduce the CPU temperature by up to 12-degrees and provides 35 percent slow down when the temperature increases. They have 12v fans (RTX2060 variant and above), 83 blades, 3D thermal features, and a trapezioid cut for a better cooling mechanism. Also Read - Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips launched in India

The laptops boast up to 300Hz high refresh rate with 3ms response time. They ship with DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and are configurable with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. The Asus ROG Strix series supports Wi-Fi 6, two NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs, and a third upgradable SSD slot. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips launched in India

The Asus ROG Strix G15 model comes with 5 isolated hotkeys, a rollover N-key, and highlighted WASD keys. The device features AURA Sync, which lets you sync and customize light effects with gaming-mice, headset, and other peripherals. The Asus Strix Scar 15 and 17 laptops have a new Keystone II. The company says that this can boost performance when attached to the computer and also grant access to an internal “shadow drive.” The Asus ROG Scar series offers three NVMe slots, two of which can be configured in RAID 0 for storage of up to 1TB and the third slot is for expansion.

Asus ROG Strix laptops: Price in India

The Asus Strix G15 (GTX1650Ti GPU) is priced at Rs 79,990 in India and is available via Flipkart. The Asus Strix G17 with GTX1660Ti GPU will cost you Rs 1,04,990 on Amazon. This will go on sale from the 3rd week of August. Lastly, the Asus Strix Scar 15 (G532) with RTX2060 GPU carries a price label of Rs 1,44,990. Users will be able to buy this laptop from the 3rd week of September via offline channels. The high-end Asus Strix Scar 17 (G732) will be available from September and the company hasn’t revealed the price of this laptop.

