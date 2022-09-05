Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE launched in India: Here's how much it costs

Asus, back in May this year, had announced the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop alongside the ROG Flow X16 laptop. Now, a little over three months later, the company has launched its gaming laptop in India. It comes with some of the top-of-the-line features such as Intel 12th gen Core i9 HX series of processors, a 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers among others. Also Read - Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched ROG Strix Scar 17 Special EditionAsus announces ROG Flow X16, ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE gaming laptops: Check details laptop come at a starting price of Rs 3,59,990 in India. It will be available in the country and it will be available online via ASUS’ e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart; and offline via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and all Asus authorised dealers. The company hasn’t announced the exact date of availability yet. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate confirmed to launch on September 19

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop specifications

Coming to the specifications and features Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop features a 17.3-inch IPS display with Adaptive Sync and Dolby Vision technologies. Internationally, it is available in full HD and quad HD variants. However, in India, Asus is launching the variant with QHD display and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It also offers a 240Hz of screen refresh rate and 3ms of response time. It also features a unique cyberpunk aesthetic with art done in invisible ink on the laptop’s metal body. Asus says that this invisible ink will appear blue and green when shone under a UV light. Also Read - How to take screenshots in Windows 10, Windows 11: A step-by-step guide

The ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop is powered by the 12th-generation Core i9-12950Hx processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM and up to 4TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage space in RAID 0 configuration. It has an backlit keyboard with a quad speaker system with support for Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos and two-way AI noise cancellation feature.

On connectivity front, it has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, a USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 among others. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop runs the Windows 11 Pro operating system and it is backed by a 90Wh battery.