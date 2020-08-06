Asus India has just launched its much-anticipated 14-inch flagship laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G14 in the market. In addition, the company has also launched the Zephyrus G15 along with AMD 4000 series powered ZenBook, and Vivobook laptops. As part of the launch, the company shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details around all the new laptops. The company also revealed that both the products are available on sale starting from August 6 on multiple channels. These channels include retail stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. Let’s check out the details around the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 here. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 listing spotted on Amazon India, could launch soon in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 specifications

The company initially revealed G14 on the global stage back in January at CES 2020. After the reveal, the company launched the laptop lineup in the international market back in March. Almost 5 months after the international launch, the Zephyrus G14 has finally landed in the market. The company has launched four different G14 models with different CPU, GPU, display, and battery options. These models include the GA401IV, GA401IU, GA401II, and GA401IH. The GA401IV is the top of the line variant while the GA401IH is the budget variant. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions: Turning heads

We get up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU along with Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. One can also opt for an FHD display with 1,920×1,080 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming. The display also offers 100 percent sRBG coverage, Pantone calibration, and support for Adaptive Sync. Other features include up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, a backlit keyboard, 2 bottom-firing 2.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 launched as the world's most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop at CES 2020

In terms of ports, we get two USB Type-C ports with USB 3.2 gen 2 protocol support. two USB Type-A ports with USB 3.2 Gen 1 protocol and one HDMI 2.0b port. Asus has also added a Kensington lock port and a 3.5mm audio socket. One of the two USB Type-C ports supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery. We also get up to 180W power adaptor for charging, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0. G15 comes in two variants; the first one with Nvidia GTX 1660Ti Max-Q and the second with RTX 2060 Max-Q. Both the variants feature up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD with a 15.6-inch display. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time and 76Wh battery.

Pricing information and availability

All Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 variants are identical in terms of the design. However, the only difference is the presence or absence of the AniMe Matrix option on the top of the laptop. As per the announcement, the base variant with model number GA401IH is priced at Rs. 80,990. Model number GA401II is priced at Rs 98,990.

The top of the line model comes with Ryzen 9 4900HS, Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q, and WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) resolution at 60Hz at Rs 1,61,990. All these models are available on Amazon India and retail stories across the country. Zephyrus G15 GA502 with GTX 1660Ti Max-Q is priced at Rs. 1,04,990. Finally, the G15 GA502 with RTZ 2060 Max-Q is priced at Rs 1,14,990.