Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gets the Alan Walker treatment, launches in India

Asus has launched the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition in India at Rs 1,49,990. The laptop relies on high-end AMD Ryzen power and more.

Asus sells some of the most interesting gaming laptops under its ROG brand and in a bid to extend reaffirm that intention, it has launched another one. This time, it is the ROG Zephyrus G14 that gets some special design treatment inspired by famous DJ Alan Walker. It’s called the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker special edition (that’s a mouthful) and costs Rs 1,49,990. The laptop is already available via Croma, Amazon, Asus ROG Store, and Vijay sales. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition gets a special design on the lid that makes the most out of Asus’ AniMe Matrix LED solution. There are unique colour accents, a special logo, colour stripes and more to amp up the visual flair. The laptop also comes with a custom ROG Remix Sampler, which gets its own styling and some capacitive pads. Also Read - Best laptops for students under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Avita Essential, Asus E203, and more

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker launches in India

“The box—Walker’s favourite part of the project—is far more than mere packaging: it’s a creative accessory all its own. Connect the box to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and it turns into the ROG Remix sampler, with conductive pads on the surface that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects. Start with one of Walker’s genre-defining tracks or import your own tunes into the custom software, developed with Walker and his team. ROG Remix also displays unique ROG and Alan Walker inspired animations on the main screen of the laptop and AniMe Matrix™ panel based on the MIDI inputs selected,” says Asus. Also Read - Phones with a headphone jack? They still exist: 5 best phones that bring 3.5mm headphone in the wireless world

As for the generic computing bits, the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition relies on a Ryzen R9-5900HS processor that’s accompanied by 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD PCIe 3.0 x 2. The graphics part is handled by an NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti card with 4GB VRAM.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition has a 14-inch QHD display with DCI-P3 and Pantone Validated colours, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Connectivity options include 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack and 1x Kensington Lock. Wireless options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 9:23 PM IST

