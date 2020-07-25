comscore Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 could launch soon in India | BGR India
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 listing spotted on Amazon India, could launch soon in India

The Asus Zephyrus G14 could launch in a total of 12 variants including all configurations, both variants of the laptop's lid and the two color options.

  • Published: July 25, 2020 7:14 PM IST
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 made a lot of buzz in the global market since it has been out. The powerful gaming laptop from Asus ROG comes with some significant features that make it unique. This even includes AniMe dot-matrix LEDs built right into the lid of the laptop. The ROG Zephyrus G14 was unveiled earlier this year and recently started shipping in certain global markets. Now a listing on Amazon India suggests that the laptop is on its way to India. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions: Hardware overkill is back

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications

The gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage. You also get two display panels to choose from. One has a 120Hz 1080p screen while the other will have a UHD 60Hz screen. Also Read - Asus ROG Cetra, Cetra Core gaming headsets with RGB lighting announced

There is a backlit chiclet-style keyboard with N-key support and 1.7mm key travel. The power key is integrated with a fingerprint sensor and it runs Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home. In terms of ports, you get an option for one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery support. There is also one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one HDMI 2.0b, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions: Turning heads

Considering that a total of 12 listings has been spotted on Amazon India, we expect all the variants of the laptop to launch in the country. These include options for the two-color variants available, which are Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey. There will also likely be options for Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 variants with and without the AniMe Matrix Lid. The official launch date is still up in the air, and so is the pricing. However, the Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner on August 6 and 7 and we could very well see the laptop’s launch then.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2020 7:14 PM IST

