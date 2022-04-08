comscore Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with 12th Gen Intel chip, RTX 3080Ti: Price, features and more
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Launched With 12th Gen Intel Chip Rtx 3080ti Price Features And More
News

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 display gets a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio which offers a QHD resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 can be paired with up to RTX 3080Ti

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched the new Zephyrus M16 in India. The new 2022 version of the gaming laptop adds to the existing line-up of M-series gaming laptops. The new machine runs on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5. The ROG Zephyrus M16 can be upgraded up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory. Also Read - Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Pricing and Availability

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 will go on sale on 8th April and will be available online via ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart. It will also sell via offline stores including Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital and more. The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 1,79,990 and it goes all the way to Rs 2,41,990 for the top-specced version with the RTX 3080Ti. Also Read - Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC

Display

The laptop comes with a 16-inch screen with a relatively compact form factor for a gaming laptop. The laptop display gets a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio which offers a QHD resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The new laptop comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with support for Dolby Vision. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check offers on laptops, TVs, accessories

Features

MUX Switch: The MUX switch lets the user switch between GPUs to maximize performance or battery life. The user can switch to the direct GPU mode reduces latency and boosts performance by an average of 5-10 percent.

Pro 16-inch display: The display is certified as a ROG Nebula Display with full-spectrum color accuracy, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, 3ms response time along with support for Dolby Vision.

Battery: The laptop gets a 90Wh battery that provides up to 10 hours of battery life. You get Thunderbolt 4 with Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 with the option to charge from portable power packs so you never stop creating.

Cooling: ROG’s cooling needs are met provides the best features and settings to ensure the optimal experience for each chassis. For the Zephyrus M16, a liquid metal compound cools the CPU, while Arc Flow fans are designed to maximize airflow with minimal noise to ensure powerful-yet-quiet cooling.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features
Laptops
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G goes official: Check specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G goes official: Check specs, features

Moto G22 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Moto G22 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 10,999

Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship

Photo Gallery

Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship

Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

Photo Gallery

Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Apps

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features
Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications
HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

Reviews

HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance
Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Laptops

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features
Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC

Reviews

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate review: A detachable display PC

हिंदी समाचार

AC चलाकर भी कम आएगा बिजली का बिल, हर महीने बचेंगे खूब पैसे

UPTET Result 2021: updeled.gov.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन इस तरह देखें रिजल्ट, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G हुआ पेश, 108MP कैमरा 5000mAh बैटरी से है लैस

Moto G22 भारत में लॉन्च, मिल रहे 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे शानदार फीचर्स

ईशान खट्टर ने खरीदी Triumph Speed Twin बाइक, लाखों रुपये है कीमत

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day
News
Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features
Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget
Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Apps

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers