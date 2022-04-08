Asus Rog Zephyrus M16 Launched With 12th Gen Intel Chip Rtx 3080ti Price Features And More

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched the new Zephyrus M16 in India. The new 2022 version of the gaming laptop adds to the existing line-up of M-series gaming laptops. The new machine runs on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5. The ROG Zephyrus M16 can be upgraded up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory. Also Read - Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Pricing and Availability

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 will go on sale on 8th April and will be available online via ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart. It will also sell via offline stores including Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital and more. The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 1,79,990 and it goes all the way to Rs 2,41,990 for the top-specced version with the RTX 3080Ti.

Display

The laptop comes with a 16-inch screen with a relatively compact form factor for a gaming laptop. The laptop display gets a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio which offers a QHD resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The new laptop comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with support for Dolby Vision.

Features

MUX Switch: The MUX switch lets the user switch between GPUs to maximize performance or battery life. The user can switch to the direct GPU mode reduces latency and boosts performance by an average of 5-10 percent.

Pro 16-inch display: The display is certified as a ROG Nebula Display with full-spectrum color accuracy, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, 3ms response time along with support for Dolby Vision.

Battery: The laptop gets a 90Wh battery that provides up to 10 hours of battery life. You get Thunderbolt 4 with Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 with the option to charge from portable power packs so you never stop creating.

Cooling: ROG’s cooling needs are met provides the best features and settings to ensure the optimal experience for each chassis. For the Zephyrus M16, a liquid metal compound cools the CPU, while Arc Flow fans are designed to maximize airflow with minimal noise to ensure powerful-yet-quiet cooling.