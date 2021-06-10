Asus ROG Zephyrus, TUF series laptops refreshed for 2021: Price, specs

Asus has announced its updated lineup of gaming laptops for the Indian market. The popular TUF F series laptops and ROG Zephyrus lineup gets revamped with the latest Intel 11th Gen H series processors and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards. The new TUF series starts at a price of Rs 92,990 whereas the ROG Zephyrus series now starts at Rs 1,44,990. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

Most of the features remain unchanged from last year except for the internal specifications. The design gets mild refresh with new liveries and new wallpapers. Inside, Asus has given the new range the latest Intel 11th Gen H-series processors along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The TUF series will be available from June 11 while the ROG series models will go on sale from Q3 2021. Also Read - Asus Snapdragon edition gaming phone leaks, could this be another Poco F1 designed for 2021?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, S17 features

The Asus Zephyrus S17 is the flagship model in the ROG lineup this year. The laptop is paired with an Intel Core i9 11900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Asus is offering the S17 with two 17-inch display options for buyers to choose from. There’s an option with a WQHD panel with 165Hz refresh rate while the other option offers a 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop also gets a rising optical-mechanical keyboard that gives way to an advanced cooling solution. Also Read - COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

The Zephyrus M16 is a more portable and affordable option in comparison the S17. This is a 16-inch laptop but Asus isn’t compromising on the performance bits. The Zephyrus M16 sports the same Intel Core i9 11900H processor but offers three Laptop GPU variants: GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

It has got a 16-inch WQHD display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, Adaptive-Sync, 16:10 aspect ratio, PANTONE-validated colors, DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision. There’s a six-speaker system with dual force-canceling woofers produces clear, deep audio enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 costs Rs 1,44,990 whereas the Zephyrus S17 costs Rs 2,99,990.

Asus TUF F series

Asus has also refreshed the TUF F15 and TUF F17 models this year. Apart from the minor design updates, both the laptops are getting up to the Intel Core i9-11900H processor. Asus is also offering the RTX 3050Ti and RTX 3050 as options for the graphics card on these machines. Apart from the military-rated durability, the new machines also feature fast charging that can do a 0-50 percent run in 30 minutes. Users can also use a Type-C charger to top-up the battery via the Thunderbolt 4 port.

Both the F15 and F17 come with FHD display panels with a 240Hz refresh rate backed by Adaptive-Sync. The battery capacity is rated 90Wh. The TUF F15 costs Rs 1,04,990 whereas the TUF F17 costs Rs 92,990.