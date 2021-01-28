Asus Sky Selection 2 launched: Price, specifications

has launched its new Ryzen powered Sky Selection 2 laptop in China. The new laptop is powered by the 5000 series processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, all while managing to maintain a thin form factor. The laptop weighs at just 2.3kg. Also Read - Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5? Secondary ‘matrix’ display, symmetrical bezels confirmed

Asus Sky Selection 2: Price

Asus Sky Selection 2 is priced at Yuan 9,899 (approximately Rs 1,11,507) for the sole AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, GPU and 16GB RAM variant. It will be made available in Eclipse Ash and Magic Blue colour options. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel triple cameras and more

The device has only been launched in China as of now. The company has not revealed details about its international availability including Indian availability details. Also Read - CES 2021: Asus unveils new Zenbook Pro, Vivobook and TUF laptops

Asus Sky Selection 2: Specifications

Asus Sky Selection 2 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The display sports 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and supports Adaptive Sync. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU sporting 8GB of VRAM. The device comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM paired with a 512GB M.2 PCIe3 SSD for storage.

It runs ‘s Home operating system and is backed by a 90Whr battery. The keyboard is RGB backlit and the company claims that the keyboard has a 1.8mm of travel and a claimed life span of 20 million keystrokes. It has a pair of stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.