comscore Asus Sky Selection 2 launched: Price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Asus Sky Selection 2 powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU launched
News

Asus Sky Selection 2 powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU launched

Laptops

Asus Sky Selection 2 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 16GB RAM launched. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Asus Sky Selection 2

Asus Sky Selection 2 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 240Hz. (Image: Asus)

Asus has launched its new Ryzen powered Sky Selection 2 laptop in China. The new laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, all while managing to maintain a thin form factor. The laptop weighs at just 2.3kg. Also Read - Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5? Secondary ‘matrix’ display, symmetrical bezels confirmed

Asus Sky Selection 2: Price

Asus Sky Selection 2 is priced at Yuan 9,899 (approximately Rs 1,11,507) for the sole AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 16GB RAM variant. It will be made available in Eclipse Ash and Magic Blue colour options. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel triple cameras and more

The device has only been launched in China as of now. The company has not revealed details about its international availability including Indian availability details. Also Read - CES 2021: Asus unveils new Zenbook Pro, Vivobook and TUF laptops

Asus Sky Selection 2: Specifications

Asus Sky Selection 2 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The display sports 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space and supports Adaptive Sync. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU sporting 8GB of VRAM. The device comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM paired with a 512GB M.2 PCIe3 SSD for storage.

It runs Microsoft‘s Windows 10 Home operating system and is backed by a 90Whr battery. The keyboard is RGB backlit and the company claims that the keyboard has a 1.8mm of travel and a claimed life span of 20 million keystrokes. It has a pair of stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25
News
NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25
Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

Gaming

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

Poco M3 India launch: Expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Poco M3 India launch: Expected price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

Poco M3 India launch: Expected price, specifications

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021
Asus Sky Selection 2 launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Asus Sky Selection 2 launched: Price, specifications
Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?

News

Is this the Asus ROG Phone 5 with a second matrix display?
Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 5 leaks: New design, 64-megapixel camera and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 30A जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro का पोस्टर हुआ लीक, 10x Periscope कैमरे के साथ 12 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

FAUG Game आ रहा लोगों को पसंद, 50 लाख से ज्यादा हुआ डाउनलोड

5000mAh बैटरी वाला Galaxy M02 भारत में 2 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा, Amazon पर हुआ लिस्ट

iPhone SE Plus की कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक, मिल सकता है 5G का सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25
News
NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25
Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

Gaming

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5
Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000
Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new
Poco M3 India launch: Expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Poco M3 India launch: Expected price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers