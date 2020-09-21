Asus recently announced that the brand would be entering India’s commercial laptop segment with a range of options. These upcoming products will be unveiled in the brand’s online launch today. The new Asus laptops will include notebooks, desktops, all-in-ones, and mobile workstations. These will reportedly cater to businesses of all sizes from micro-businesses to SMBs and large enterprises. You can watch the live stream for the event below. The event starts at 2 pm IST. Also Read - Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

“India is the key focus country for Asus. In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved the top 3 positions in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish the brand as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers,” said Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India and South Asia. Also Read - New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

“Asus will provide comprehensive solutions to their respective technology needs. The brand will be launching products across all key segments covering Notebooks, Desktops, All in Ones, and Mobile Workstations. It will also be closely working with Microsoft and Intel to introduce the product range with the latest processors. In addition to products, the brand will also offer value-added services for enterprises such as Warranty Extension options, Accidental Damage Protection, Hard Disk Retention Service, and Priority Service,” said the brand in another statement. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

Asus 6Z gets new update

In other news, the brand has rolled out a new software update for its Asus 6Z smartphone. The device has started receiving the security patch for the month of April. This could be disappointing for 6Z users as several devices are now getting the September security patch. To recall, the Asus 6Z was launched back in June 2019.

The newly released update comes with the WW_17.1810.2009.176 software version. It weighs around 1.5GB in size, but it is only compatible with ZS630KL. The software update is based on Android 10 and is reportedly the second last major update for the Asus Zenfone 6 smartphone.

