Asus to launch new student Chromebook model on July 15, hints teaser

With a new social order post the COVID-19 pandemic, there's an increased demand for affordable laptops in India, especially for the students. To tackle the demand, Asus is coming up with a new laptop launch aimed at students. Based on the teasers on Flipkart, it seems that the company is planning to bring an affordable Chromebook laptop in India. The product name is yet to be revealed.

Asus has a couple of Chromebook models in its lineup for the global markets but it restricts itself to Windows laptops in India. Going forward, it seems that it wants to try the Chrome OS market with affordable student laptops. Rival HP has got a strong foothold in this space with a couple of affordable laptops with decent specs.

Asus to launch new Chromebook laptops

Chromebooks are quite popular in the US among students as they are cheap to buy and easy to use. With rising prices of Windows-powered laptops in India, Chromebooks can take up the affordable sub-Rs 40,000 space. The recently launched HP Chromebook 11a at Rs 22,990 is one of the cheapest laptops students can buy.

It remains to be seen as to which Chromebook model does Asus bring to India. Most of the affordable models that Asus sells globally relies on the Intel Celeron processor and there are chances that Asus brings the same here.

HP’s affordable Chromebook 11a relies on a MediaTek ARM chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. In our review, the laptop faired decently as long as the basic requirements were concerned. However, for professional workloads, the limited hardware was unable to handle it as effortlessly as a Windows laptop. You can check out our review here.

On the other hand, Asus recently released the XG Mobile eGPU for the ROG Flow 13 laptop. You can get one with either an RTX 3070 card with 8GB GDDR6 memory, or the full-fledged RTX 3080 card with 16GB GDDR6 memory. The RTX 3070 version costs Rs 69,900 whereas the RTX 3080 version costs Rs 1,39,900. The ROG Flow itself claims to be the lightest gaming laptop in the market more suited for professional users on the go.